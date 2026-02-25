MP News: Jabalpur Woman Accuses Husband Of Sending Triple Talaq Via WhatsApp Message After 15 Years Of Marriage

AI Generated Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Another case of triple talaq has been reported in Madhya Pradesh, where a woman has alleged that her husband divorced her by sending 'talaq' thrice through a WhatsApp voice message in Jabalpur on Wednesday. The couple has been married for 15 years.

The complainant, Farheen Ali, a resident of Adhartal, filed a complaint with the police about the incident.

Farheen told the police that she was married to Wahid Ali, a resident of Hanumantal Bhantaliya, in 2010. Soon after the marriage, she faced harassment from her in-laws over small household matters. She alleged that her father-in-law Nazar Ali, mother-in-law Sultana Bano, sisters-in-law Shama Khan and Nusrat Khan, and brother-in-law repeatedly caused her mental distress.

The harassment forced her to leave her marital home and stay at her parents’ house.

According to her complaint, on February 16, her husband sent a WhatsApp voice message to her sister, which had the triple talaq declaration. Through the message, Wahid Ali reportedly said “talaq” three times, effectively attempting to end the marriage.

Divorce without consent

Farheen stated that there was no consent from her side to this divorce and that the divorce act was carried out on whatsapp, without following any legal procedure.

After receiving the complaint, the Adhartal Police Station registered a case under relevant sections related to triple talaq and domestic harassment. Police officials confirmed that using social media to give triple talaq is considered illegal and punishable under law.

They have begun searching for the accused and the other family members mentioned in the complaint.

The woman’s complaint has highlighted the challenges many women face in abusive households and the misuse of modern technology and social media platforms to carry out illegal acts.

The police are investigating the incident, collecting evidence, and have assured strict action against those found guilty.