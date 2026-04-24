“Major IAS Reshuffle Looms: Bhopal and Shahdol Commissioners Likely to Be Replaced In Strategic Bureaucratic Shake-Up” |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the recent transfer of collectors, the government is again planning to reshuffle some IAS officers in the state capital and a few divisional commissioners.

The government is contemplating to change the commissioners of Bhopal and Shahdol, and it may post the director of food and civil supplies Karmveer Sharma as commissioner of Bhopal in place of Sanjeev Singh.

As Shahdol commissioner Surbhi Gupta wants transfer, the government is searching for a woman officer in place of her.

The names of additional chief secretaries KC Gupta, Sanjay Shukla, Sheo Shekhar Shukla, and Deepali Rastogi may be on the transfer list.

The government is likely to transfer Gupta and Shukla to some important departments. similarly, principal secretary Amit Rathore and Vivek Porwal may also be shifted.

The principal secretary of the Public Health Engineering Department, P Narhari, is going on deputation to the central government. Rahul Fating Haridas, who was the director of the health department, went to the centre on deputation.

The government will post officers in the departments vacated by them.

The government may also shift secretary of the Urban Development Department Shailendra Singh, director of State Education Centre Harjinder Singh, additional Secretary of the General Administration Department Ajay Katesaria, and additional secretary (finance) Rohit Singh.

But it may delay the transfer of officers until the counting of votes for the elections in five states and the wheat procurement is over.

A few officers, who may also be shifted, have gone to the election-bound states as observers, so the government will release the list of transfers after their return.