MP News: Collectors Of Bhopal, Gwalior, Dhar, Shahdol To Be Shifted | File Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Exercises are underway for the transfer of collectors after the SIR. The transfer list of IAS officers may be issued soon.

Besides collectors, several other IAS officers may be shifted in the upcoming administrative reshuffle.

When the government issued the previous transfer list, it discussed the names of some IAS officers.Then the transfer list contained the names of 11 officers.

Among the collectors, Kaushalendra Vikram Singh from Bhopal, Ruchika Chouhan from Gwalior, Priyank Mishra from Dhar, Kedar Singh from Shahdol, Swarochish Somavanshi from Shidi, Narendra Suryawanshi from Betul, Neha Meena from Jhabua, Ravindra Choudhary from Shivpuri, Pratibha Pal Singh from Rewa and Sonia Meena from Narmadapuram may be transferred.

Kaushalendra is a 2010 batch IAS officer, and now, he has come to the secretary rank. He may be shifted to the CM s Secretariat.

His name is also doing the rounds for the post of commissioner of town and country planning.

Ruchika is a 2011 batch officer, and she will be the secretary next year. There are some districts where collectors have worked for more than two years. The districts of some collectors may be changed. A few of them may be removed because of non-performance.

Besides collectors, some other officers may also be transferred in the administrative reshuffle.

Principal Secretary of Commercial Tax Amit Rathore, Bhopal Commissioner Sanjeev Singh, Shahdol Commissioner Surbhi Gupta, Commissioner of Town and Country Planning Shrikant Banoth, Director of Budget Rajeev Ranjan Meena, and other officers may be shifted.

The principal secretaries and secretaries of some departments in Mantralaya may also be transferred.

The transfer list of collectors could not be issued because of the SIR. The government did not transfer any officers because of the House session.

Now, the census is going to start. The officers will be posted in the district before the beginning of this work.