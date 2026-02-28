Bhopal News: Jobless Man Gets Drunk, Hangs Self; Had Lost Work 2 Months Ago

MP News: Ex-AIIMS Bhopal Employee Hangs Self In Drunk State; Had Lost Job 2 Months Ago | IANS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 36-year-old man, who worked as an outsourced sanitation worker at a famous government hospital in Bhopal, allegedly hanged himself at his residence late on Friday night.

No suicide note was found at the spot. The exact reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. However, the family has alleged that he was targeted in a conspiracy at his workplace.

According to information, the incident took place in the Hanumanganj area of Bhopal.

The deceased was identified as Jitendra Keer. He worked as an outsourced sanitation worker at a hospital. However, he had reportedly lost his job 2 months ago.

According to family members, Jitendra returned home in an intoxicated state on Friday night and went to sleep in his room.

In the wee hours of the Saturday morning, his family found him hanging from a noose made from his wife’s saree.

As soon as the family witnessed the tragedy, they informed the police.

Family alleges harassment at work

After a postmortem on Saturday afternoon, the body was handed over to the family. No suicide note was found in the room.

The family has alleged that a supervisor held a personal grudge against him and harassed him at work.

They claimed he was removed from his job due to a conspiracy, which left him stressed and depressed.

His brother said that after losing his job, Jitendra started drinking heavily and often argued with his wife.

Four days before the incident, his wife had left home with their children and gone to her parents’ house after a dispute.

Police said they are investigating the case from all possible angles.

Further details are awaited.