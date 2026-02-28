MP News: Medicines, Bicycles Worth Lakhs Of Rupees Gutted After Truck Catches Fire On NH-44 In Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A container truck carrying medicines and bicycles caught fire due to a short circuit on National Highway–44 in Morena on Saturday.

Goods worth lakhs of rupees were destroyed fully in the blaze.

Within minutes, the vehicle was engulfed in flames and thick smoke spread across the highway, creating panic among the commuters.

The flames were too dense that it affected visibility on the roads, making it difficult for the people to drive safely.

According to reports, the container was transporting goods from another state when the fire suddenly broke out.

Technical fault suspected

The cause is suspected to be a short circuit or a technical fault in the vehicle. The driver saved his life by noticing smoke coming out and quickly parked the truck on the roadside.

He safely stepped out of the vehicle before the fire spread further.

After receiving information, fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and worked hard to control the flames. It took considerable effort to bring the fire under control. However, goods worth lakhs of rupees were completely destroyed in the blaze.

Upon receiving information, police personnel reached the scene and managed traffic by diverting vehicles to present traffic jams, clearing the highway until the situation was brought under control.

Traffic on National Highway–44 was disrupted for some time due to the incident, but normal movement resumed after the fire was extinguished.

Officials said that the investigation is still going on, in order to find the exact cause behind the fire. A technical check of the vehicle will be carried out to find the cause.

Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident, because of the driver's quick action to escape safely and no other vehicles were directly affected by the flames.