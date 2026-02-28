MP News: Govt Primary School Teacher Suspended For Molesting Minor Girls In Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A primary school teacher was suspended after an FIR was registered against him for alleged inappropriate behavior with girl students in Chhatarpur district on Friday.

This action was taken within 24 hours after the matter came to light.

The accused, Sanjeev Kumar Chaturvedi, was posted at Government Primary School in Harijan Basti Dhori.

Officials said action was taken within 24 hours after the matter came to light. The District Education Officer ordered an inquiry soon after receiving the complaint.

A Block Resource Coordinator from the Janpad Education Center, Chhatarpur, was appointed as the inquiry officer. In the initial report, the allegations were found to be true at first level. Based on the findings, an FIR was filed and the teacher was suspended with immediate effect.

The Education Department said that his actions are against the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services Conduct Rules, 1965, especially Rule 3(1), 3(2) and 3(a), (b). Officials stated that this falls under serious misconduct.

The Education Department said such behavior is against service rules and is considered serious misconduct.

It also said the act goes against the dignity and responsibility of a teacher.

During the suspension period, his headquarters has been fixed at the office of the Block Education Officer in Gaurihar of Chhatarpur district. He will receive a living allowance as per rules.

Officials said student safety is the top priority and that no compromise will be made when it comes to the protection of children in schools.

They assured that a fair investigation will be carried out and strong legal and departmental action will be taken if the charges are proved.

The incident has led to anger among local residents and parents in the area.

Many parents have demanded strict action against the accused and proper steps to ensure the safety of students in schools.

What is the matter?

Several girls at a primary school in the Harijan locality of Dhori village, Chhatarpur, returned home crying and told their families that their teacher, Sanjeev Chaturvedi, behaved inappropriately with them in the classroom.

The families reported the matter to the police, who registered a case under the POCSO Act and charges of molestation. The teacher denied the allegations, claiming a dispute over mid-day meals was behind the accusations, and further investigation is underway.