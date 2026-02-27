MP News: VIDEO Shows Youth Giving CPR To Save Dad From Heart Attack On Loading Vehicle Amid Ambulance Delay In Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 65-year-old man died after suffering a heart attack in the middle of the road in Chhatarpur on Friday.

He died after failing to reach the hospital in time, as his son performed CPR in a moving vehicle amid traffic delays in Chhatarpur.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, in which his son can be seen giving him CPR on a moving vehicle.

Watch the disturbing video below :

Heart attack patient lost life after being taken to hospital on a loader vehicle#MadhyaPradesh | #MPNews | #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/yXRsGYFEpI — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) February 27, 2026

Family alleges delay in getting ambulance

The family has alleged that delay in getting an ambulance and heavy traffic on the road cost him his life.

According to information, Santosh Vishwakarma, a resident of Talgaon village under Rajnagar police station area, had come to Chhatarpur with his father Jagdish Vishwakarma. Near Barkonha village, Jagdish suddenly complained of severe chest pain and breathing problems.

Family members suspect that he suffered a heart attack.

As no ambulance was available at that moment, the family arranged a loader vehicle to rush him to the district hospital.

During the journey, Santosh was seen pressing his father’s chest and giving CPR inside the moving vehicle in an effort to save him.

Due to unorganised traffic in the city, the vehicle reportedly did not get a clear passage. Some people later helped clear the way so the vehicle could move ahead.

However, when they reached the hospital, doctors examined Jagdish and declared him dead. The death certificate mentions heart attack as the cause of death.

A duty doctor at the district hospital said the patient was brought in with complaints of chest pain and breathing trouble, but he had already died by the time of examination. The doctor added that the exact cause could be confirmed only after post-mortem, but the family took the body home without getting a post-mortem done.

The family has blamed the delay in ambulance service and traffic congestion for not reaching the hospital in time.