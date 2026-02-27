MP News: Retd Soldier Pours Petrol In Tehsil Office In Shivpuri; Alleges Plot Demand During Land Partition Hearing-- VIDEO

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A retired soldier allegedly poured petrol on himself and his family during a land partition hearing in Shivpuri on Thursday.

The incident took place at the tehsil office in Karera, creating panic and halting official work.

A video of the incident has surfaced, showing the retired soldier entering the tehsil office holding a container of petrol in his hand. In the video, he is heard accusing the tehsildar, saying, “Tehsildar humre zameen ke batware mein plot mang raho… patwari sahab.” (He asked for a plot in exchange of my land partition).

He further says that he would commit suicide there itself, adding, “Hum atmahatya kar lein, idhar hi mar jaye.” He is also heard appealing, saying, “Mohan Yadav ji se arj hai,” seeking intervention in the matter.

Watch the video below :

#WATCH | #Shivpuri: Retd Soldier Pours Petrol, Tries To End Life; Accuses Tehsildar And Patwari Of Demanding Plot In Exchange Of Land Partition#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/doYaayBV34 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) February 27, 2026

According to police, the retired soldier, Kamal Kishore Pathak, along with his brother Ghanshyam Pathak, accused the naib tehsildar and a patwari of demanding a plot from their land in return for settling the partition case.

During the hearing, the brothers allegedly began arguing, used abusive language and threatened to set themselves on fire.

Police said Ghanshyam took out a container of petrol from his bag and poured it on himself, his wife and his young daughter. He also sprinkled petrol on important government documents kept on the table.

As he tried to light a matchstick, people present in the room quickly intervened and stopped him, preventing a serious tragedy.

Following a complaint by the naib tehsildar, Karera police registered an FIR against both brothers for obstructing government work and attempting a life-threatening act inside the administration.

Further investigation is underway.