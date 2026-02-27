MP News: Man, Nephew Accidentally Step Onto Illegal Live Wire Set To Keep Wild Boars Away, Both Electrocuted To Death In Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man and his nephew died after getting trapped in a live electric wire laid in a field to keep wild animals away in Jabalpur on Thursday.

The wire was illegally set up to keep wild animals away, leading to their tragic deaths near Jabalpur.

According to information, the incident took place late at night in Umaria village under Chargawan police station area, around 30 km from Jabalpur district headquarters.

The electric wire was spread along the edge of a farm and current was passed through it to stop wild boars from entering the fields. This method is illegal and very dangerous.

How the duo got trapped?

According to reports, 28-year-old Kishan Tekam from Diyakheda had gone to Chargawan with his minor nephew Govind. On February 25, they were returning home on foot through the forest in the early morning hours. They were carrying an iron rod in their hands.

Due to darkness and bushes near the Umaria-Dungariya forest area, they could not see the live wire spread on the field boundary.

As soon as they came in contact with the wire, they received a strong electric shock and fell to the ground. Some villagers passing by later saw them lying unconscious and informed their families and the police. Both were rushed to the Chargawan health centre, where doctors declared them dead.

Police reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem. Initial inquiry confirmed that illegal current was being used around the field. A case has been registered and police are trying to find out who set up the deadly wire.

The incident has left the village in deep shock. Police have warned that using electric traps for crop protection is a punishable crime and strict action will be taken against all those who are responsible.