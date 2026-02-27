 MP News: 2 Arrested For Firing Gunshots At Gwalior-Bhind Toll Plaza; Accused Were Angry Over Poor Condition Of Roads-- VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: 2 Arrested For Firing Gunshots At Gwalior-Bhind Toll Plaza; Accused Were Angry Over Poor Condition Of Roads-- VIDEO

MP News: 2 Arrested For Firing Gunshots At Gwalior-Bhind Toll Plaza; Accused Were Angry Over Poor Condition Of Roads-- VIDEO

Two men were arrested for firing at Baretha toll plaza in Gwalior, causing panic. Police recovered a pistol and other items, and a ₹10k reward had been announced for each आरोपी. The accused said they were protesting poor highway conditions and rising accidents on the Gwalior-Bhind stretch, leaving a note demanding construction or toll removal.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 11:46 AM IST
article-image
MP News: Gwalior Police Arrests 2 For Opening Fire At Toll Plaza; Accused Were Angry Over Poor Condition Of Roads | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two men were arrested for creating ruckus and opening fire at a toll plaza on Gwalior-Bhind highway as reported on Friday. The accused were apparently angry over the poor condition of roads and threatened the toll staff to either stop charging public or get the government build six-lane highway.

According to information, the incident occurred at the Baretha toll plaza and the pistol used in the firing was also recovered. 

Earlier, the Gwalior SSP had announced a reward of ₹10k each for information leading to their arrest.

The main accused is a resident of Bhind in Madhya Pradesh, while his associate, who was riding the bullet motorcycle, is from Tilda village in Ghazipur of Uttar Pradesh. 

FPJ Shorts
Thane: Two Men Booked For Allegedly Duping 12 Investors Of ₹1.78 Crore Through Bogus Share Market Scheme Promising High Returns
Thane: Two Men Booked For Allegedly Duping 12 Investors Of ₹1.78 Crore Through Bogus Share Market Scheme Promising High Returns
'Naam Bada, Darshan Chota...': Karan Johar Quips Up About His Bank Balance
'Naam Bada, Darshan Chota...': Karan Johar Quips Up About His Bank Balance
Bihar RS Polls: AIMIM's Akhtarul Iman Meets RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav, Hints At Common Opposition Candidate For Fifth Seat
Bihar RS Polls: AIMIM's Akhtarul Iman Meets RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav, Hints At Common Opposition Candidate For Fifth Seat
Delhi Education Department Announces Nursery Admission Schedule For 2026–27 Academic Session
Delhi Education Department Announces Nursery Admission Schedule For 2026–27 Academic Session

Accused were angry over Highway's poor condition

According to police, the rwo accused were angry over the poor condition of the Gwalior-Bhind highway and frequent road accidents on the stretch. 

A retired army man who recently died in a road accident was known to them. They had also reportedly argued with toll staff earlier.

Police arrested both accused from a hotel near Seven Number Chauraha in Morar. A pistol, bullets and a helmet were recovered from them.

Read Also
MP News: Doctors’ Shortage To Be Met With Increased Salaries, Says Dy CM Rajendra Shukla
article-image

The incident took place on Monday when the two suddenly started firing at the Baretha toll plaza. The sound of gunshots created panic and toll employees were seen running for safety.

The accused also threw a handwritten note at the toll plaza. The note read, “Either build the highway or remove the toll.” 

It mentioned rising accidents and deaths on the 80-km stretch between Bhind and Gwalior. Referring to the death of a man named Akash Bhadoria, the note warned that more lives should not be lost. 

It also threatened stronger action if highway construction did not begin soon and accused the government and public representatives of negligence.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Rickshaw Driver Blocks Road As Wife Attempts Suicide Following Police Misbehavior In...
article-image

Follow us on