Bhopal News: Rickshaw Driver Blocks Road As Wife Attempts Suicide Following Police Misbehavior In Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident panicked the entire Bhopal after a woman consumed rat poison after two cops misbehaved with her husband in the middle of the road, on Thursday afternoon.

According to information, the incident occurred near the Old Police Control Room crossing.

The incident caused a major traffic disruption when her husband, rickshaw driver Naval Kushwaha (also known as Rahul), parked his rickshaw in the middle of the road and confronted the officers.

According to Naval, he was taking his wife, Pooja, to the market for personal work when the police stopped his e-rickshaw, accusing him of breaking traffic rules.

When he tried to show his documents, one officer reportedly misbehaved and threatened to take them to the police station. Frightened, Pooja consumed rat poison from her purse.

Seeing his wife in distress, Naval got furious and started damaging police motorcycles parked nearby.

Bystanders tried to calm him and advised him to take his wife to the hospital.

Eventually, following the intervention of other police personnel, Naval rushed Pooja to the hospital, where she received medical attention.

Naval said he earns his livelihood through the e-rickshaw, which is registered in his wife’s name and cannot afford fines or vehicle confiscation.

He accused the officers of continuous harassment and said that his wife’s suicide attempt was a direct result of their actions.

He warned that the police would be responsible if anything happened to her.

Pooja is from Barkhedi Tanda village in Sagar district, and Naval and Pooja live in Bhopal.