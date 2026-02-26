MP News: Class 8 Student Thrashed By School Director In Toilet In Chhatarpur; Accused Switched Off CCTV & Threatened His Father To Return To Work-- VIDEO

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A class 8 student sustained severe injuries after his school director thrashed him in the boys toilet in Chhatarpur on Thursday. He switched off the CCTV cameras and threatened him.

The student alleged that the school director, Rajesh Dwivedi, physically assaulted him, hit his head on the wall.

What is the matter?

The victim, Abhay Raj Rawat, told police that he was appearing for class 8 board exam paper when the incident occurred. Around 3:30 PM, while he was going to the bathroom, the director allegedly turned off the school’s CCTV cameras and followed him.

According to Abhay, the director grabbed his hair and struck him, causing his head to hit the wall. This resulted in severe bleeding and a serious injury. After the attack, the principal reportedly left the school premises.

The school staff reportedly informed Abhay’s father, Balendra Kumar Rawat, that his son had fallen in the bathroom.

However, Abhay told his family the full story after returning home.

Abhay’s father said that he had previously worked with the school’s teaching and management staff but resigned after the death of his father, Ganesh Prasad Rawat, due to family responsibilities.

He alleged that the principal was pressuring him to return to work, and when he refused, the principal allegedly threatened that his son would fail the board exams.

Balendra Kumar Rawat also claimed that when he mentioned filing a complaint, the principal’s son, Utkarsh Dwivedi, behaved rudely with him.

The incident reportedly took place at the school on Pathapur Road, and the police have registered an FIR and begun an investigation.

The City Kotwali Police Station confirmed that an FIR has been registered based on the complaint. The police have started a detailed investigation, including checking CCTV footage and speaking with witnesses.

The incident has raised concerns among parents and local residents. Many are demanding strict action against the school management to ensure student safety. The case highlights the importance of monitoring in schools and protecting children from abuse or intimidation in educational institutions.

The police have assured that legal action will be taken based on the findings of the ongoing investigation.