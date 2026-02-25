 MP News: Class 10th Student Dies After Collapsing During Maths Board Exam In Morena
A Class X student died after collapsing during her board examination at an exam centre in the Banmore area of Morena district. Varsha Kushwaha had travelled nearly 45 km from Chakunara village with her brother to appear for the exam. Eyewitnesses said she appeared normal on arrival but suddenly felt uneasy and collapsed while submitting her answer sheet.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 11:17 PM IST
article-image
Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A Class X student died while appearing for her board maths examinations at an exam centre in Banmore police station area in Morena district on Tuesday.

As per reports, the girl, Varsha Kushwaha, had travelled approximately 45 kilometers from her home in Chakunara village along with her brother to reach the exam centre.

According to eyewitnesses, she appeared perfectly healthy while entering the exam centre. However, she started feeling uneasy and suddenly collapsed at her desk while submitting her answer sheet.

The invigilators and the exam center staff acted swiftly and rushed her to the primary health centre as her condition deteriorated. She was then transported to Gwalior for emergency treatment, but doctors declared her dead on arrival.

article-image

While a formal medical report is awaited, authorities suspect a cardiac arrest may have led to the girl’s death. An investigation has been launched to determine the exact circumstances. 

Morena collector Lokesh Kumar Jangid offered his condolences and said that preliminary medical insights indicate that Varsha might have been suffering from malnutrition and anaemia, which could have contributed to the fatal event.

