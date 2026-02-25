 Bhopal News: Birthday Trip Turns Tragic As 65-Year-Old Man Killed In Goa Road Accident
A 65-year-old man from Bhopal was killed and several family members injured in a road accident in Goa on Monday evening. The deceased, Bhagat Ram Sharma, had travelled with his family to celebrate his daughter’s birthday. The accident occurred around 4.30 pm when their car was allegedly hit head-on by a speeding SUV coming from the opposite direction.

Wednesday, February 25, 2026
The deceased has been identified as Bhagat Ram Sharma (65), a resident of a colony on Narmadapuram Road. His wife, Leela Sharma, sustained serious injuries and remains in critical condition. Their daughter Ruchika, a three-month-old infant and other family members were also injured and are currently undergoing treatment.

According to reports, the family had travelled to Goa to celebrate their daughter’s birthday. The accident occurred at 4.30 pm on Monday when their car was allegedly hit head-on by a speeding SUV coming from the opposite direction. The impact of the collision was severe, leaving the car badly damaged. Bhagat Ram Sharma suffered critical head injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Preliminary reports suggest that the family’s vehicle was moving at a normal speed within its lane when the speeding SUV, allegedly speeding at over 100 kmph, lost control and rammed into their car. Occupants of the SUV also sustained injuries in the crash. Local police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

