MP News: Man Suffers Silent Attack On Street In Chhatarpur; Passersby Save Life With Immediate CPR -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly man suddenly suffered a silent attack on a street in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur. Fortunately, a passerby administered CPR immediately, saving his life.

According to information, the incident caused a panic near Balaji Temple, next to the City Kotwali police station.

When the man suddenly collapsed on the street after suffering a silent attack, the quick thinking of passersby averted a major tragedy.

Eyewitnesses said the man was walking near the temple when he suddenly felt dizzy and fell unconscious on the road.

A crowd gathered, unsure of what to do. Among them, Abhishek Kushwaha immediately checked the man’s pulse and began performing CPR.

After a few minutes of continuous CPR, the man’s breathing started to stabilise. People nearby called an ambulance and the man was taken to the district hospital, where doctors said his condition is currently stable.

Doctors emphasised that in cases of silent attacks, immediate CPR can be lifesaving and delay in help can be fatal.

Local residents praised Abhishek Kushwaha for his quick action and presence of mind, which saved a man’s life. Medical experts also urged citizens to learn basic CPR so they can help in emergencies.

An eyewitness who helped said, “I was passing by Mahal Road near Balaji Temple when this man suddenly collapsed. I parked my vehicle and performed CPR for about five minutes. People had gathered, but no one knew what to do. I asked someone to record the incident for safety reasons. With the help of a few others, the man regained consciousness after about five minutes and was handed over to his family. I appeal to everyone - if someone faces an emergency, perform CPR immediately. A single life is priceless."