Indore News: 31-Year-Old Finance Company Employee Dies Of Silent Heart Attack At Work; Final Moment Caught In CCTV

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 31-year-old man suffered a sudden silent heart attack at work and died within seconds in Indore on Wednesday.

CCTV footage from the office shows him sitting on a chair and checking files and dealing with customers at an electronics showroom, when he started feeling uneasy. He suddenly collapsed from the chair. His colleagues picked him up and rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

31-yo Finance Company Employee Suffers Silent Attack While Dealing With Customers At Electronic Showroom In Indore

Left behind wife and two young children

The 31-year-old man, named Shivnarayan Malvi, son of Shankarlal Malvi and was a resident of Shivnagar, Musakhedi in Indore. He had been working with Bajaj Finance for the past 4–5 years.

His colleagues rushed him to Jupiter Hospital, but doctors declared him dead.

According to the family, this was his first-ever attack, and everything happened within just three minutes.

Shivnarayan was married and the father of two children, leaving the family in deep shock.

His nephew, Samrat Malvi, said, “He was working in the office when he suddenly got the attack and fell. We took him to the hospital, but the doctors said he had already passed away. I want to request the young generation to get regular health check-ups because such cases are increasing day by day.”

Bhawarkuan police have registered a case and started an investigation.