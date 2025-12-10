MP News: After 17-Year Wait, Dhar Likely To Get First Train By March 2026

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After a long wait of 17 years, the tribal-majority Dhar district is finally close to getting its first ever train service, with the Railways aiming to start trains on the Indore–Dahod route by March 2026.

Indore–Dahod new broad-gauge rail line (204.76 km), whose foundation stone was laid in 2008, is now moving towards completion.

However, looking at the current speed of construction work on the ground, officials believe the project may need six more months beyond the target.

At present, 32.30 km of the line, Indore to Tihi (21 km) and Dahod to Katwara (11.30 km), is already operational.

According to Railway Construction Department officials, the tunnel work will be completed by February 2026.

They said a fixed daily timeline has been prepared because the tunnel work has already caused major delays earlier.

Project to reduce travel time

The new line will provide a direct route between Vadodara and Indore, saving time as trains currently have to go via Ratlam.

The project cost is now around ₹1873 crore.

Track linking and mobile flash welding work is ongoing between Tihi and Dhar. The section has been targeted for CRS inspection in February 2026. Work on the 2.9 km Tihi tunnel is also progressing fast.

Read Also Indore News: Residents Object To Proposed Overhead Water Tank On Yashwant Niwas Road

Out of the 2.95 km long tunnel, 1.87 km has been completed. Wall finishing is being done and 150 mm and 400 mm iron pipelines are being installed to drain out water. Around 30 manholes have been built at every 50 metres to help remove collected water.

Railway PRO Khemraj Meena said the tunnel work is in the final stage and the Railways is working hard to start trains between Indore and Dhar by March 2026.

To move construction materials easily, the Railways had left some portions open at both tunnel ends, around 170 metres on one side and 50 metres on the other.

A 60-metre middle section is also incomplete. Officials say these remaining parts will be completed in the next two months.

Why is this project important?

- The rail distance between Indore and Mumbai will reduce by around 55 km once the project is complete.

- The new line will directly link Indore with these states, benefiting both passengers and goods transport.

- Industrial areas like Pithampur will get faster and cheaper access to Mumbai and other ports for sending goods.

- Districts like Dhar and Jhabua will get their first-ever rail service, helping in development, jobs, and easier travel.