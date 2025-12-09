Indore News: Residents Object To Proposed Overhead Water Tank On Yashwant Niwas Road | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of a colony alongside Yashwant Niwas Road (Racecourse Road) have formally objected to the Indore Municipal Corporation’s proposal to construct a large overhead water tank on the garden land of their residential colony. In a written representation to the municipal commissioner, residents said the construction would violate planning norms, endanger their properties and disturb the natural environment of the area.

The signatories stated that their colony, established around 1976, was developed strictly according to sanctioned layouts. They claimed the garden was earmarked as a green and recreational space for residents and not for heavy construction. The civic body had earlier repaired the existing garden boundary and installed a gate, strengthening the residents’ belief that the land was meant for community use.

Residents alleged that the IMC recently marked the garden land without prior notice and began preparatory steps for installing the tank, which they consider unauthorised. They warned that converting the garden into a high-capacity water tank site would permanently disrupt greenery, open ventilation and natural light, affecting the quality of life for all households. They added that the tank’s foundation and weight could damage surrounding structures.

Citing the Madhya Pradesh Bhumi Vikas Rules, 2012, the representation stressed that the proposed site is inadequate for a 25-lakh-litre tank requiring a minimum 100-feet open frontage and substantial buffer space. They also pointed out that an alternative government land parcel located 400–500 metres away could easily accommodate the project without harming residential areas.

The residents have urged immediate cancellation of the proposal and requested that the IMC respect planning norms and their long-standing rights over the garden space. n