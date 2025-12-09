 Indore News: Residents Object To Proposed Overhead Water Tank On Yashwant Niwas Road
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Residents Object To Proposed Overhead Water Tank On Yashwant Niwas Road

Indore News: Residents Object To Proposed Overhead Water Tank On Yashwant Niwas Road

Residents of colony alongside Yashwant Niwas Road have formally objected to the Indore Municipal Corporation’s proposal to construct a large overhead water tank on the garden land of their residential colony. In a written representation to the municipal commissioner, residents said the construction would violate planning norms, endanger their properties and disturb the natural environment of area

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 10:57 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Residents Object To Proposed Overhead Water Tank On Yashwant Niwas Road | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of a colony alongside Yashwant Niwas Road (Racecourse Road) have formally objected to the Indore Municipal Corporation’s proposal to construct a large overhead water tank on the garden land of their residential colony. In a written representation to the municipal commissioner, residents said the construction would violate planning norms, endanger their properties and disturb the natural environment of the area.

The signatories stated that their colony, established around 1976, was developed strictly according to sanctioned layouts. They claimed the garden was earmarked as a green and recreational space for residents and not for heavy construction. The civic body had earlier repaired the existing garden boundary and installed a gate, strengthening the residents’ belief that the land was meant for community use.

Read Also
MP News: Congress MLA Kailash Kushwaha Gets Death Threat Over Phone; FIR Lodged Against Sarpanch’s...
article-image

Residents alleged that the IMC recently marked the garden land without prior notice and began preparatory steps for installing the tank, which they consider unauthorised. They warned that converting the garden into a high-capacity water tank site would permanently disrupt greenery, open ventilation and natural light, affecting the quality of life for all households. They added that the tank’s foundation and weight could damage surrounding structures.

Citing the Madhya Pradesh Bhumi Vikas Rules, 2012, the representation stressed that the proposed site is inadequate for a 25-lakh-litre tank requiring a minimum 100-feet open frontage and substantial buffer space. They also pointed out that an alternative government land parcel located 400–500 metres away could easily accommodate the project without harming residential areas.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Crime: Gold Jewellery Worth ₹5.5 Crore Stolen From AC First Class Coach On Siddheshwar Express Between Solapur–Kalyan; GRP Forms 3 Teams To Track Culprits
Maharashtra Crime: Gold Jewellery Worth ₹5.5 Crore Stolen From AC First Class Coach On Siddheshwar Express Between Solapur–Kalyan; GRP Forms 3 Teams To Track Culprits
Supreme Court Slams Allahabad HC For 'Insensitive' Remarks In Attempted Rape Case; Orders Trial To Proceed Under Original Charges
Supreme Court Slams Allahabad HC For 'Insensitive' Remarks In Attempted Rape Case; Orders Trial To Proceed Under Original Charges
Uttar Pradesh Politics: BSP Chief Mayawati Flags Concerns Over Speedy Voter List Revision; Warns Poor & Migrant Workers May Lose Voting Rights
Uttar Pradesh Politics: BSP Chief Mayawati Flags Concerns Over Speedy Voter List Revision; Warns Poor & Migrant Workers May Lose Voting Rights
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Visit Germany From December 15–20
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Visit Germany From December 15–20

The residents have urged immediate cancellation of the proposal and requested that the IMC respect planning norms and their long-standing rights over the garden space. n

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Police To Launch Mobile App To Resolve Traffic Woes

Indore Police To Launch Mobile App To Resolve Traffic Woes

Indore Becomes First In State To Procure Portable Tyre Killers To Stop Unauthorised Vehicles

Indore Becomes First In State To Procure Portable Tyre Killers To Stop Unauthorised Vehicles

MP News: Ganja Trafficking Case; Minister Pratima Bagri’s Brother Sends BJP Into A Tizzy

MP News: Ganja Trafficking Case; Minister Pratima Bagri’s Brother Sends BJP Into A Tizzy

MP News: 7 Suspected Poachers Detained In Mhow, Weapons Recovered

MP News: 7 Suspected Poachers Detained In Mhow, Weapons Recovered

MP News: Minister Pratima Bagri Refuses To Accept Ganja Trafficker As Brother For Her Chair

MP News: Minister Pratima Bagri Refuses To Accept Ganja Trafficker As Brother For Her Chair