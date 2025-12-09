 MP News: Congress MLA Kailash Kushwaha Gets Death Threat Over Phone; FIR Lodged Against Sarpanch’s Husband In Shivpuri
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Congress MLA Kailash Kushwaha Gets Death Threat Over Phone; FIR Lodged Against Sarpanch’s Husband In Shivpuri

MP News: Congress MLA Kailash Kushwaha Gets Death Threat Over Phone; FIR Lodged Against Sarpanch’s Husband In Shivpuri

The MLA also said that Rawat had earlier posted threatening comments on his Facebook account, for which he had already complained to the Superintendent of Police’s office. Head Constable Rajveer Singh said that after reviewing the complaint, a case has been registered against Rawat under sections 296 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 67 of the IT Act.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 06:44 PM IST
article-image

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA Kailash Kushwaha from Pohri Assembly in Shivpuri district received a death threat over a phone call, after which the Kotwali Police registered an FIR against Sarpanch’s husband, Prabhat Rawat on Tuesday.

The MLA said that on the night of December 7, Rawat called him, used abusive language, and threatened to kill him.

During the call, Rawat allegedly said, “You are posting too many videos. I will make you stop posting videos and doing politics.”

Read Also
MP News: Forest Team Detains Suspected Leopard Poachers In Mhow Range; Weapons Recovered During...
article-image

According to information, Kushwaha told the police that he tried to explain there was no personal dispute between them and that neither had ever harmed the other.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai Crime: Salon Owner Assaulted With Iron Rod Over Nose Hair Trim Argument In Koparkhairane; Accused Absconding
Navi Mumbai Crime: Salon Owner Assaulted With Iron Rod Over Nose Hair Trim Argument In Koparkhairane; Accused Absconding
Inside IndiGo's 'Apology Kit' To Passengers After 9 Hour Flight Delay
Inside IndiGo's 'Apology Kit' To Passengers After 9 Hour Flight Delay
IndiGo Crisis: DGCA Orders Airline To Cut Winter Operations By 10% After Major Disruptions; 214 Flights To Be Curtailed Daily | VIDEO
IndiGo Crisis: DGCA Orders Airline To Cut Winter Operations By 10% After Major Disruptions; 214 Flights To Be Curtailed Daily | VIDEO
Suspended Over ‘₹500 Cr For CM’ Remark, Navjot Kaur Sidhu Hits Back At Congress State Chief Raja Warring
Suspended Over ‘₹500 Cr For CM’ Remark, Navjot Kaur Sidhu Hits Back At Congress State Chief Raja Warring

He added that it felt like someone might be telling Rawat what to say, though he cannot be completely sure.

The caller also accused the MLA of “acting too big in politics.” Kushwaha replied that raising public issues and serving people is his responsibility, and he will continue doing so.

Read Also
MP News: 'Zabardasti Ki Baat...' Minister Pratima Bagri Snaps At Media For Questioning Her Brother's...
article-image

The MLA also said that Rawat had earlier posted threatening comments on his Facebook account, for which he had already complained to the Superintendent of Police’s office.

Head Constable Rajveer Singh said that after reviewing the complaint, a case has been registered against Rawat under sections 296 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 67 of the IT Act.

Police are now checking call detail records (CDR) and other technical evidence in the investigation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Power Cut December 10: Power To Remain Disrupted In Akshya Hospital, SBI Quarters, Char Imli...

Bhopal Power Cut December 10: Power To Remain Disrupted In Akshya Hospital, SBI Quarters, Char Imli...

Madhya Pradesh Breaks Power Demand Record With 18,971 MW Supply

Madhya Pradesh Breaks Power Demand Record With 18,971 MW Supply

MP News: Congress MLA Kailash Kushwaha Gets Death Threat Over Phone; FIR Lodged Against Sarpanch’s...

MP News: Congress MLA Kailash Kushwaha Gets Death Threat Over Phone; FIR Lodged Against Sarpanch’s...

MP News: Protesting Against Babri Masjid Foundation Stone, BJP Leader Pastes Posters Titled 'Babar's...

MP News: Protesting Against Babri Masjid Foundation Stone, BJP Leader Pastes Posters Titled 'Babar's...

MP News: Farmer Drinks Poison At Public Hearing Over Land Dispute At Guna Collectorate--VIDEO

MP News: Farmer Drinks Poison At Public Hearing Over Land Dispute At Guna Collectorate--VIDEO