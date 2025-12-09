MP News: Congress MLA Kailash Kushwaha Gets Death Threat Over Phone; FIR Lodged Against Sarpanch’s Husband In Shivpuri

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA Kailash Kushwaha from Pohri Assembly in Shivpuri district received a death threat over a phone call, after which the Kotwali Police registered an FIR against Sarpanch’s husband, Prabhat Rawat on Tuesday.

The MLA said that on the night of December 7, Rawat called him, used abusive language, and threatened to kill him.

During the call, Rawat allegedly said, “You are posting too many videos. I will make you stop posting videos and doing politics.”

According to information, Kushwaha told the police that he tried to explain there was no personal dispute between them and that neither had ever harmed the other.

He added that it felt like someone might be telling Rawat what to say, though he cannot be completely sure.

The caller also accused the MLA of “acting too big in politics.” Kushwaha replied that raising public issues and serving people is his responsibility, and he will continue doing so.

The MLA also said that Rawat had earlier posted threatening comments on his Facebook account, for which he had already complained to the Superintendent of Police’s office.

Head Constable Rajveer Singh said that after reviewing the complaint, a case has been registered against Rawat under sections 296 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 67 of the IT Act.

Police are now checking call detail records (CDR) and other technical evidence in the investigation.