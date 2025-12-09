 Indore News: DAVV’s No To Reschedule LLB Exams Clashing With CS Tests
Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Tuesday rejected students’ demand to reschedule LLB first-semester examinations that clash with Company Secretary (CS) exams. Several students brought the issue to the university’s weekly Jan Sunwai, stating that three papers of both courses have been scheduled on the same dates, making it difficult to appear for both.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 11:09 PM IST
Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Tuesday rejected students' demand to reschedule LLB first-semester examinations that clash with Company Secretary (CS) exams. Several students brought the issue to the university's weekly Jan Sunwai, stating that three papers of both courses have been scheduled on the same dates, making it difficult to appear for both.

The students appealed that a few LLB papers be postponed so they can manage their studies and avoid academic loss. However, examination controller Dr Ashesh Tiwari, along with assistant registrars Vishnu Mishra and Monali Suryavanshi turned down the request, stating that DAVV must strictly follow the academic calendar issued by the Department for Higher Education. Tiwari added that changing LLB dates would affect the schedules of other subjects as well.

Visually impaired student gets relief

A visually impaired student from Khandwa sought permission to fill the BA final-year exam form under the old scheme. Although he cleared the first two years earlier, he couldn’t appear for exams for two years. The university has now shifted him to the final year under the National Education Policy (NEP), allowing him to complete the course by appearing for eight additional subjects.

Mark discrepancy to be corrected

In another case, BSc student Sonu Makwane complained that he was marked absent in one subject despite appearing for the exam. After verifying his answer script details and internal marks, DAVV officials confirmed that he has passed. His corrected marks will be updated in the marksheet soon.

