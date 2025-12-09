Indore News: Six Separate Color-Coded Sectors For E-Rickshaw Operations Soon |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To bring order to the increasingly unregulated movement of e-rickshaws in the city, the traffic police and Regional Transport Office (RTO) have decided to introduce a major structural reform. The city will soon be divided into six separate sectors to regulate rickshaw operations more effectively.

The decision was taken during a meeting held at the Traffic Police Headquarters, Palasia. Although the rollout date has not yet been finalised, officials confirmed that the new system will be implemented after further planning. Suggestions were also taken from office-bearers of the Battery Auto Rickshaw Drivers’ Association.

According to officials, unregulated routing and disorderly movement had been putting immense pressure on the city’s traffic system, prompting the need for a zonal operational model.

Six sectors with colour coding

DCP (Traffic) Anand Kaladgi said, “We plan to divide the city into six sectors for e-rickshaw’s operation. Each sector will have a distinct colour code which will be pasted on the windshield of the rickshaw along with the vehicle’s registration number. This will help identify which rickshaw is authorised to operate in which area. Any vehicle found operating outside its designated zone will face immediate action.”

The city currently has approximately 10,500 rickshaws in operation and most of them run on the same route or in the same area, causing traffic congestion. Once the sector plan is finalised, detailed information will be shared with all drivers, followed by allocation of zone-wise permits.

Uniform mandatory for drivers

The administration has also made uniforms mandatory for battery-operated rickshaw drivers. Those failing to wear the prescribed uniform will face challans and penalties. Officials believe this step will not only enforce discipline but also enhance passenger safety and trust.