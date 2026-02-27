 MP News: 'Sarkari Naukari Toh Hai Na...' 6 Police Trainees Issued Show Cause Notice For Posting Reel In Uniform In Rewa; VIDEO Goes Viral
MP News: 'Sarkari Naukari Toh Hai Na...' 6 Police Trainees Issued Show Cause Notice For Posting Reel In Uniform In Rewa; VIDEO Goes Viral

Six police trainees in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, were issued show-cause notices for posting a reel in uniform during training. The video, flaunting their government job, went viral and drew mixed reactions online. Officials called it a violation of departmental discipline. Authorities have sought explanations from the trainees, and further action will depend on their responses.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 02:32 PM IST
article-image
MP News: 6 Police Trainees Issued Show Cause Notice For Making, Sharing Reel In Uniform In Rewa; VIDEO Goes Viral | Instagram

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A light-hearted reel turned troublesome for some newly recruited police constables in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa. The reel, showing the young cops in uniform cracking jokes, went viral on Instagram, drawing attention of the higher authorities.

All six recruits were issued show-cause notice for making and sharing a social media reel while wearing police uniform.

It is said the new recruits were undergoing training at the Police Training School in Rewa when they created and posted the reel. 

What was the reel about?

The reel was meant to flaunt the ‘Government Job’ which is considered highly respectable in the society.

It featured a trending audio, “Shakal acchi nahi hai to kya hua, Sarkari naukri to hai na…Hamare paas paisa nahi hai to kya hua, monthly to aata hai na…Hamare pass kapda nahi hai to kya hua, wardi to hai na…(So what if I’m not good-looking? I have a government job…So what if I don’t have much money? I get a monthly salary…So what if I don’t have many clothes? I have a uniform)”

Netizens’ reaction

The video has gone viral on social media and is attracting a lot of attention from the netizens. Some took sides of the trainees and some condemned them for the usual behaviour. 

One of the comments read, “Jahan kanoon ko strict hona chahiye wahan hota nahin, jisne thoda duty time mein enjoy kya kar liya turant notice bhej diya. Koi sa kuch galat banaya unhone, fun way mein hi to banaya video. Abhi inhi logon ki jagah koi mantri ya oonchi post ka koi hota to koi kuch nahin bolta. Radhe Radhe…(Where the law should be strict, it isn’t. But if someone enjoys a little during duty time, a notice is sent immediately. What wrong did they do? They just made the video in a fun way. If it had been a minister or someone in a high position, no one would have said anything. Radhe Radhe).”

While the other user said, “Lol lol… wardi mein daag lag gaya na…(Lol lol… The uniform has been stained, right?).”

Serious violation of rules

The officials confirmed that the trainees recorded the video during their training period and posted it online, which was considered a violation of departmental rules and discipline.

Taking the matter seriously, the police administration issued show-cause notices to all six trainees and sought their explanation. 

Further action will be taken based on their response.

