 MP News: Congress MLA Babulal Jandel Performs 'Shirshasan' At Assembly Premises; Sheopur Legislator Demands Withdrawal Of FIR
Sheopur MLA Babulal Jandel performed Shirshasan in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Assembly premises on Friday, demanding the withdrawal of a case filed against him. Jandel claimed the FIR was politically motivated, linked to a viral video of him allegedly firing gunshots on a horse during a religious procession. He warned of launching a movement if the case isn’t withdrawn.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 09:32 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA from Sheopur, Babulal Jandel, staged a unique protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Assembly premises on Friday. He performed Shirshasan, demanding withdrawal of the case registered against him.

He claimed that an FIR had been registered against him as he belongs to the opposition party. The MLA added that if the government does not withdraw the FIR, he will launch a movement.

The Congress legislator said that he had only participated in a religious programme and that a case was filed against him. It is learnt that the MLA allegedly fired gunshots while sitting on a horse during a religious procession in his constituency. A video of the incident went viral and police took cognisance of it.

Jandel, while speaking to media persons, said that 10 to 15 FIRs had previously been registered against him.

article-image

Opposition stages walkout over Jandel's Issue

During Zero Hour, the Opposition raised the issue of Babulal Jandel. Stating that two cases have been registered against Jandel, Congress MLA Sohanlal Valmik demanded immediate withdrawal of the case. Thereafter, the Congress MLAs staged a walkout from the House.

