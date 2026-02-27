Indore News: 2nd Ammonia Leak Case Within A Year-- Are Safety Rules Being Ignored?

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore has witnessed two ammonia gas leak incidents within 365 days. To be precise-- first on January 20, 2025, and second on February 26, 2026!

The latest incident happened on Thursday night in the Indore under the Raoji Bazar police station limits. Five people were hospitalised after a scrap dealer was cutting a gas-filled cylinder near Kaktapura Bridge, leading to an ammonia leak. Fortunately, all affected persons are stable.

The back-to-back cases have raised question on the administration. Are there no proper rules and regulations regarding handling and storage of ammonia gas. Or the problem lies in implementation. Irrespective of who is responsible for flouting the norms-- whether the district administration or distributers, it's the common man, the public who is most affected!

Although it is useful, it can be very harmful in case of a leakage!

Why?

Even a small amount of ammonia gas can cause burning in the eyes, nose and throat. People may start coughing, feel breathless, or feel pain in the chest and dizziness. If the concentration is high, it can have severe impact on lungs and may even become life-threatening, especially for children, older people and those who have asthma.

#WATCH | Indore, MP | An incident of a suspected gas leak from a cylinder occured in the Raoji Bazaar PS area, injuring people nearby. The fire department used a fire brigade to pour water on the cylinder to cool it and prevent the gas from spreading. The situation is currently… pic.twitter.com/8MMqNbxMDF — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2026

Experts' Advice

According to the Experts, gas-filled cylinders should never be cut or opened without proper knowledge, safety gear, and permission. Scrap dealers must check whether a cylinder is empty before handling it.

Protective gloves, masks, and proper ventilation are necessary while dealing with such materials.

Indore, Madhya Pradesh: In Raoji Bazar police area, gas suddenly started leaking from a cylinder. Upon receiving the information, the local police informed the fire brigade, which arrived on the scene and sprayed water on the cylinder to cool it and stop the gas from spreading. pic.twitter.com/4fnGzUMyeV — IANS (@ians_india) February 26, 2026

What can be done?

Such repeated incidents clearly show that awareness about chemical safety is still very low.

It is important to strictly check scrap shops, properly train workers, and carry out regular inspections by local authorities.

These repeated incidents in Indore are a clear warning. Careless handling of gas cylinders can put many lives in danger.

By following safety rules and acting responsibly, serious accidents can be avoided and people’s health can be protected.

Indore, Madhya Pradesh: Firefighter Santosh Dubey says, "They received information about a gas cylinder leak behind Raoji Bazar police station, which was emitting a strong odor and causing distress among the people..." pic.twitter.com/x13UvYfIyn — IANS (@ians_india) February 26, 2026

Last year, a similar gas-related incident was reported in Indore, creating panic among residents. A tanker carrying an aqueous ammonia solution from Pithampur to Gwalior began leaking on the way.

A large police force, along with fire brigade teams, ambulances and district officials, quickly reached the spot.

Authorities sealed a 200–300 metre area and diverted traffic. Their timely action prevented any major casualty.