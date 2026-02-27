 Indore News: 2nd Ammonia Leak Case Within A Year-- Are Safety Rules Being Ignored?
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: 2nd Ammonia Leak Case Within A Year-- Are Safety Rules Being Ignored?

Indore News: 2nd Ammonia Leak Case Within A Year-- Are Safety Rules Being Ignored?

Two ammonia leak incidents within a year in Indore have raised serious safety concerns. Five people were hospitalised after a cylinder leak in Raoji Bazar, while last month an ammonia tanker leak caused panic but no casualties. Experts warn that mishandling hazardous chemicals is dangerous and call for strict safety checks, awareness and accountability.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 05:56 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore has witnessed two ammonia gas leak incidents within 365 days. To be precise-- first on January 20, 2025, and second on February 26, 2026!

The latest incident happened on Thursday night in the Indore under the Raoji Bazar police station limits. Five people were hospitalised after a scrap dealer was cutting a gas-filled cylinder near Kaktapura Bridge, leading to an ammonia leak. Fortunately, all affected persons are stable.

The back-to-back cases have raised question on the administration. Are there no proper rules and regulations regarding handling and storage of ammonia gas. Or the problem lies in implementation. Irrespective of who is responsible for flouting the norms-- whether the district administration or distributers, it's the common man, the public who is most affected!

Read Also
Indore News: Ammonia Cylinder Cut Open In Scrap Shop, Toxic Fumes Spread 100 Metres; Residents Gasp...
article-image

Although it is useful, it can be very harmful in case of a leakage!

FPJ Shorts
Thalapathy Vijay Is Having An Extramarital Affair With THIS Actress?  Netizens Allege Amid TVK Chief's Divorce From Wife Sangeetha Sornalingam
Thalapathy Vijay Is Having An Extramarital Affair With THIS Actress?  Netizens Allege Amid TVK Chief's Divorce From Wife Sangeetha Sornalingam
ENG Vs NZ, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Washout Or No Result To Knock Pakistan Out Of Semi-Finals Race
ENG Vs NZ, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Washout Or No Result To Knock Pakistan Out Of Semi-Finals Race
'Shame On You': Netizens Question AAP MP Raghav Chadha's Silence Over Kejriwal, Sisodia's Clean Chit In Liquor Policy Case?
'Shame On You': Netizens Question AAP MP Raghav Chadha's Silence Over Kejriwal, Sisodia's Clean Chit In Liquor Policy Case?
Thane News: Asangaon Railway Station Gate Closure Forces Commuters 4-Km Detour; Residents Demand Immediate Alternative Access
Thane News: Asangaon Railway Station Gate Closure Forces Commuters 4-Km Detour; Residents Demand Immediate Alternative Access

Why?

Even a small amount of ammonia gas can cause burning in the eyes, nose and throat. People may start coughing, feel breathless, or feel pain in the chest and dizziness. If the concentration is high, it can have severe impact on lungs and may even become life-threatening, especially for children, older people and those who have asthma.

Experts' Advice

According to the Experts, gas-filled cylinders should never be cut or opened without proper knowledge, safety gear, and permission. Scrap dealers must check whether a cylinder is empty before handling it.

Protective gloves, masks, and proper ventilation are necessary while dealing with such materials.

What can be done?

Such repeated incidents clearly show that awareness about chemical safety is still very low.

It is important to strictly check scrap shops, properly train workers, and carry out regular inspections by local authorities.

These repeated incidents in Indore are a clear warning. Careless handling of gas cylinders can put many lives in danger.

By following safety rules and acting responsibly, serious accidents can be avoided and people’s health can be protected.

Last year, a similar gas-related incident was reported in Indore, creating panic among residents. A tanker carrying an aqueous ammonia solution from Pithampur to Gwalior began leaking on the way.

A large police force, along with fire brigade teams, ambulances and district officials, quickly reached the spot.

Authorities sealed a 200–300 metre area and diverted traffic. Their timely action prevented any major casualty.

Follow us on