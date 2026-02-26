Indore News: Ammonia Cylinder Cut Open In Scrap Shop, Toxic Fumes Spread 100 Metres; Residents Gasp For Breath

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A wave of panic swept through the Raoji Bazar police station area on Thursday night after reportedly ammonia gas leak spread across the locality upto 100 meters, leaving several residents gasping for breath and triggering a swift emergency response.

According to officials, the incident occurred late in the evening when fumes from a leaking gas cylinder began spreading in the densely populated area. Within minutes, people in nearby houses and shops started complaining of breathlessness, irritation, and vomiting. As the pungent smell intensified, chaos gripped the neighbourhood. At least five individuals, whose condition deteriorated due to exposure to the fumes, were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Eyewitnesses said residents, passersby, and even police personnel on duty covered their mouths and noses with handkerchiefs and cloth pieces to shield themselves from the toxic air. Many families stepped out of their homes in fear, trying to assess the gravity of the situation. The sudden development created an atmosphere of confusion and anxiety, with people urging authorities to take immediate action.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the gas leak originated from a scrap dealer’s shop named Shahzad Khan in the area. A gas-filled cylinder had reportedly bought by Shehzad from Raja resident of Macchi Bazaar. The cylinder was of around 18-20kgs. The gas leak incident took place when the dealer was attempting to cut open the cylinder. Gas began leaking rapidly, spreading through the surrounding lanes and triggering panic.

On receiving information, police teams rushed to the spot and took the scrap dealer into custody for questioning. The fire brigade also arrived promptly, seized the leaking cylinder, and removed it from the site to prevent further damage. Water tankers were deployed, and sprinkling operations were carried out in the affected area to neutralize the fumes. The Industrial Safety team also performed necessary checks in the area to ensure public safety. Also, police detained Raja and Shehzad and proceed to register a case of negligence against them.

Police officials confirmed three victims suffered from the fumes. The affected have been identified as Parveen (50), Falak (40), and Fareeda (60).

Upon receiving the information, Additional Commissioner of Police Amit Singh, DCP Zone-4 Anand Kaladgi, and other senior officials rushed to the spot. The Fire Brigade arrived shortly after and managed to deconcentrate the gas by spraying water over the affected area.

DCP Anand Kaladgi stated that "Due to the low concentration of the gas, people mainly experienced eye irritation and coughing. While ammonia can be fatal in high concentrations, the situation is currently under control."