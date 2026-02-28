Indore News: Nephew Planned ₹60 Lakh Theft In Banganga After Couple Left For Vaishno Devi Yatra; Later Defrauded By Accomplices

Indore News: Nephew Plans ₹60 Lakh Theft From Uncle's House In Banganga Area, Later Defrauded By Accomplices |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore police solved a ₹60 lakh theft case on Saturday only to find the nephew to be the mastermind behind the crime.

Police have taken the prime accused Rohit alias Golu into custody for questioning.

Notably, a major theft was carried out under Indore’s Banganaga police station limits on February 7, in which the thieves made away with ₹35 lakh cash and gold jewellery worth ₹25 lakh from the house of Vinod Yadav.

At the time of incident, the owners of the house were on a religious trip to Vaishno Devi in Jammu & Kashmir. They discovered the theft after returning home on February 9.

After investigation, it was found that the mastermind behind a theft that took place in the Dagar Mohalla area was the couple’s own nephew.

Cash, jewellery yet to be recovered

During the investigation, police examined CCTV footage, which showed two men entering the house while Golu was standing outside. Based on the footage and call detail records, police identified the accused.

It was found that Golu was in constant contact with his friends Lucky Borasi and Sudhanshu Prajapat before and after the crime. They had exchanged messages late at night before carrying out the theft.

Accused’s defrauded by friends

During questioning, Golu admitted that he had planned the theft along with Lucky and Sudhanshu. Another accomplice was also involved.

He told police that he had informed his friends about his uncle recently selling a plot in the Ramnagar area for ₹35 lakh in cash. The money was kept at home as the family planned to buy new property.

After the theft, Golu’s friends fled with the cash and jewellery without giving him any share. Out of fear, he did not inform anyone.

On the night of the incident, he was seen roaming in the lane, which increased police suspicion.

Police have formed teams to trace the absconding accused and recover the stolen property.

Investigation in the case is ongoing.