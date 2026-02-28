Indore Traffic News: Police Warn Bus Operators Against Blocking Roads; Direct Operators To Stop Buses Only At Designated Locations |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Senior police officers on Friday held a meeting with inter-city and sleeper bus operators at the CP office auditorium in the Palasia area, directing them not to block roads while picking up passengers in busy areas.

Additional CP RK Singh, DCP (Traffic) Rajesh Kumar Tripathi, senior traffic officials, Regional Transport Office representatives and bus operators attended the meeting. Officials stressed the need for safe bus operations and strict adherence to traffic and safety norms. They directed operators to comply with Supreme Court guidelines on bus management and driver conduct.

Police instructed operators to ensure buses stop only at designated locations listed on online ticket booking platforms and avoid picking up passengers on crowded streets. Installation of GPS tracking systems and CCTV cameras, along with setting up monitoring control rooms, was emphasised.

Operators were told to equip buses with fire extinguishers, first-aid kits and functional emergency exits. Authorities made regular fitness checks mandatory and warned against operating unfit vehicles. Drivers must hold valid heavy vehicle licences, undergo periodic health checks and receive proper training.

Police also directed operators to complete verification of drivers and conductors to prevent individuals with criminal backgrounds or under the influence of alcohol or drugs from driving. Officials said special drives would be launched soon to ensure compliance, and strict action would be taken against violators. Bus operators assured full cooperation.