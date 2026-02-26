Indore News: High Court Directs Faster Registration Of Plots Of Oustees In Sardar Sarovar Project

Indore News: High Court Reviews PILs On Traffic & Infra, Summons Top Officers | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to expedite registration of house plots allotted to families affected by the Sardar Sarovar Project and ensure completion of the pending process within a fixed timeline.

The directions were issued while hearing a PIL filed by social activist Medha Patkar, who appeared in person before the court. The petition raised concerns over delays caused by a lengthy standard operating procedure (SOP) and a shortage of staff for registering allotted plots.

The State was represented by Kushal Goyal, deputy advocate general, while HY Mehta appeared for one of the respondents. In compliance with an earlier order dated February 17, Rajesh Rajora, additional chief secretary appeared before the court through video conferencing.

During the hearing, the State informed the Bench that out of 25,602 eligible beneficiaries, applications had initially been received from only 1,916 persons and that the registration process had commenced on February 11, with several camps organised by district collectors. Rajora later clarified that 4,119 applications have now been received and assured the court that collectors would complete registration of these applications within one month.

Read Also Indore Street Shopping: Top 10 Spots For Trendy Outfits At Budget Price

He also stated that Medha Patkar may submit written suggestions regarding the SOP, which would be considered and incorporated if found reasonable. The court directed Rajora to hold a meeting with the petitioner in Bhopal within 15 days and asked the State to submit a status report on the next date of hearing.

The Bench, comprising Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Alok Awasthi, listed the matter for April 7 and exempted the personal appearance of the ACS for the time being.