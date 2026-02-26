Indore Street Shopping: Top 10 Spots For Trendy Outfits At Budget Price

Hidden Budget College Fashion Shops of Indore: Where Style Meets Street Smart Savings | AI Generated

Indore ( Madhya Pradesh): Who says you need a mall haul to stay stylish? In Indore, you'll find some of the best fashion finds tucked in narrow lanes, old markets and tiny stores that you might miss if you blink. From thrifted jackets to street style cargos and budget kurtis. These hidden gems prove that great style doesn't need a budget, it just needs little exploration.

1. BagitAll

Address- (EK-562, Scheme n.54, Vijay Nagar, Opposite New Era Public School).

Vintage & thrift fashion store in Vijay Nagar with curated second-hand and retro clothing pieces (often casual and unique finds).

Budget- around Rs 400 to Rs 500.

2. As You Like It

Address- 80-C, Rajat Jayanti Complex, Near Sk Bakery, Scheme No.54, Vijay Nagar, Indore-452010, Madhya Pradesh

A budget fashion store with cute and chic womens wear that feel minimal yet elegant. Great for college students' fashion and office fashion.

Budget: Around Rs 500 for a small haul.

3. Vibereet

Address- 22, clerk colony near ITI ground, Pardeshipura

This store offers cute Korean clothing for girls that looks chic, cute and effortless. The store also offers t-shirts, crop tops and shirts. If you're looking for a low-budget outfit that looks effortless and trendy, head to this store.

Budget- Around Rs 500 - Rs 1000 for a decent haul.

4.The Unseen Hanger –

Address- New Cloth Market, Devi Ahilya, 252 B, Indore, Madhya Pradesh 452012

A mix of casual and trendy clothes (some items popular for budget fashion finds). The store offers light clothing for casual gatherings or office settings. They are also suitable for college wear.

Budget- around Rs 1,000 for a small haul.

5. Yousta –

Address- outlet available in Apollo Highstreet and AB road, Tiffany tower

This store is a paradise for all the street fashion and Y2K fashion lovers. The store offers a wide range of clothing that is pocket-friendly and fabulous, with its high-quality products

Budget- Around Rs 1,000 for a decent haul.

6. Aura Clothing store –

Address- 321 MR1 Mahalaxmi Nagar

Casual clothing store in Mahalaxmi Nagar with reasonably priced wardrobe staples. From cute denims to casual tops, you'll find simple lightwear clothes that will match any occasion.

Budget- Around Rs 500 to Rs 700 for a decent haul.

7. Zudio -

Address- many outlets available in Indore

Though a little overhyped, Zudio provides very chic clothing according the ocassion and the season. youll find cute jackets during winters and soft breezy t-shirts and staples during summers.

Budget- around Rs 1,500 if you want to buy two to three tshirts and lowers.

8. Local Street Market Lanes (e.g., Rajwada lanes near Cloth Market) –

Not a single shop, but these narrow lanes are filled with small vendors selling very affordable clothes. When you buy from these local vendors, you support them and Indore's cultural heritage. You can often find thrift or discounted brand pieces.

Here you can find trendy Kurtis and T-shirts at just Rs 100 - Rs 250.

With good bargaining especially at street and thrift stores, you might steal a deal at just Rs 100 to Rs 400 on some basics good quality pieces.

9. Malwa Mill Area Clothing Lanes – Around Malwa Mill and its surrounding market areas, there are several little shops and stalls selling budget tees, cargos, jackets and more.

if you're interested in a small haul, keep a budget of Rs 500 to Rs 1,500.

tips: go in the evening, carry cash and bargain confidently

10. Kothari / MT Cloth Market stalls – Not standalone stores, but these markets are full of tiny apparel shops and vendors where bargaining helps score everyday basics very cheaply.

Here, a decent budget clothes haul, including bargaining ranges upto Rs 500 to Rs 2,000. Trendy Kurtis and Tshirts arre around Rs 100 to Rs 400.

So the next time you’re planning a shopping spree, skip the predictable mall route and explore Indore’s hidden fashion corners instead. With a little patience and bargaining skills, you might just find your next favourite outfit at half the price. After all, real style isn’t about labels, it’s about how confidently you wear it.