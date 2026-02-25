 Indore College Tales: Broke? Check Out 10 Creative Low-Budget Date Ideas For College Romantics In Indore
Loving someone doesn't have to be expensive, but it has to be unforgettable. From sunset rooftops and street food tours to chaotic thrift challenges, these 10 low-budget date ideas prove romance thrives on creativity, not cash. perfect for broke romantics who still want main character moments without breaking the bank.

Koustubhi Shukul Updated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 02:56 PM IST
article-image
Creative Low-Budget Date Ideas For Broke Romantics

Indore ( Madhya Pradesh): Love neccesarily doesn't have to be expressed through expensive gifts... the emotion should rather purely be based on creating an unforgettable memory with your beloved. Here are 10 creative low-budget date ideas for your Bae without stressing your bank balance.

1. "Main Character” Sunset Date

"Main Character" Sunset Date

Go to a terrace, lake, or quiet viewpoint. Share a glass of street-side cold coffee or ₹20 ice cream. Play each other’s “main character” songs. Take blurry aesthetic pictures like an indie film still.

Suggested spots: Sunset Point near Bypass, Pipliapala Regional Park, Sirpur lake, Choral Sunset Point, local rooftops and parks.

Cost: ₹50–₹150/Vibe: Soft launch energy

2. ₹300 Thrift Challenge Date

₹300 Thrift Challenge Date

₹300 Thrift Challenge Date

Go to a local market or thrift store in Indore. Give each other ₹150. Pick the most chaotic/funny outfit for the other person. Do a mini runway walk somewhere private.

Suggested spots: Rajwada and Khajuri Bazaar, it's great as you can bargain here.

Cost: ₹300 total/Vibe: Unhinged but adorable.

3. “Street Food World Tour”

Street Food World Tour

Street Food World Tour

Instead of going to a fancy café, Go to a pani puri stop, a momos stall, a dessert stop and end with chai. (Each stop = a different “country” 🌍)Rate the places you visited like food critics.

Suggested spots: Try Vijay Chaat house in Sarafa Bazar or Jhonny Hot Dog.

Cost: ₹200–₹400/Vibe: Competitive flirting.

4. Library or Bookstore Flirt Date

Library or Bookstore Flirt Date

Library or Bookstore Flirt Date

Pick a book that describes the other person. Read random dramatic paragraphs out loud. Write a fake dedication inside (on paper, not the actual book)

Suggested spots: Sapna Book House / Any Local Book Stall in MG Road Area, Central Library Indore (Government Central Library).

Cost: Free/Vibe: Intellectual but chaotic.

5. DIY Paint & Sip (But Budget)

DIY Paint & Sip (But Budget)

DIY Paint & Sip (But Budget)

Buy ₹50 sketchbooks. Sit in a park. Draw each other in 10 minutes. Winner chooses the next snack.

Suggested spots: Pipliapala Regional Park, Sirpur Lake, Bijasan Tekri (hilltop)

Cost: ₹100–₹200/Vibe: Pinterest-core.

6. “We’re Strangers” Roleplay Date

"We're Strangers" Roleplay Date

"We're Strangers" Roleplay Date

Meet at a café like it’s your first date. Fake new identities.Make up dramatic backstories. See who breaks character first.

Suggested spots: Lover over coffee, Cafe De Casa, Tinkus.

Cost: Whatever you spend on one drink/Vibe: Wattpad-coded.

7. Movie Night But Make It Extra

Movie Night But Make It Extra

Movie Night But Make It Extra

Watch a bad movie on a laptop. Create your own commentary track. Pause and predict what happens next. Keep score.

Suggested spots: Your own Couch lol!

Cost: Free/Vibe: Chaos bonding.

8. 36 Questions Date

36 Questions Date

36 Questions Date

Look up “36 questions to fall in love". Take turns answering. No phone distractions. End with 2 minutes of eye contact (if you’re brave).

Cost: Free/Vibe: Emotional damage (the good kind).

9. Silent Walk Date

Silent Walk Date

Silent Walk Date

Go for a walk. No talking for 10 minutes. Just hold hands and observe the surroundings. Then discuss what you noticed.

Suggested Spots: Community park, Regional park.

Cost: Free/Vibe: Soft intimacy.

10. “We’re Married” Domestic Date

"We're Married" Domestic Date

"We're Married" Domestic Date

Cook Maggi together. Fight over salt levels. Do dishes together. Judge each other’s “spouse material” energy.

Suggested Spot: Your own kitchen.

Cost: ₹100/Vibe: Situationship upgrade audition.

Follow us on