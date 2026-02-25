Indore College Tales: Broke? Check Out 10 Creative Low-Budget Date Ideas For College Romantics In Indore

Creative Low-Budget Date Ideas For Broke Romantics | pinterest

Indore ( Madhya Pradesh): Love neccesarily doesn't have to be expressed through expensive gifts... the emotion should rather purely be based on creating an unforgettable memory with your beloved. Here are 10 creative low-budget date ideas for your Bae without stressing your bank balance.

1. "Main Character” Sunset Date

"Main Character" Sunset Date | AI-generated

Go to a terrace, lake, or quiet viewpoint. Share a glass of street-side cold coffee or ₹20 ice cream. Play each other’s “main character” songs. Take blurry aesthetic pictures like an indie film still.

Suggested spots: Sunset Point near Bypass, Pipliapala Regional Park, Sirpur lake, Choral Sunset Point, local rooftops and parks.

Cost: ₹50–₹150/Vibe: Soft launch energy

2. ₹300 Thrift Challenge Date

₹300 Thrift Challenge Date | AI-Generated

Go to a local market or thrift store in Indore. Give each other ₹150. Pick the most chaotic/funny outfit for the other person. Do a mini runway walk somewhere private.

Suggested spots: Rajwada and Khajuri Bazaar, it's great as you can bargain here.

Cost: ₹300 total/Vibe: Unhinged but adorable.

3. “Street Food World Tour”

Street Food World Tour | AI-Generated

Instead of going to a fancy café, Go to a pani puri stop, a momos stall, a dessert stop and end with chai. (Each stop = a different “country” 🌍)Rate the places you visited like food critics.

Suggested spots: Try Vijay Chaat house in Sarafa Bazar or Jhonny Hot Dog.

Cost: ₹200–₹400/Vibe: Competitive flirting.

4. Library or Bookstore Flirt Date

Library or Bookstore Flirt Date | AI-Generated

Pick a book that describes the other person. Read random dramatic paragraphs out loud. Write a fake dedication inside (on paper, not the actual book)

Suggested spots: Sapna Book House / Any Local Book Stall in MG Road Area, Central Library Indore (Government Central Library).

Cost: Free/Vibe: Intellectual but chaotic.

5. DIY Paint & Sip (But Budget)

DIY Paint & Sip (But Budget) | AI-Generated

Buy ₹50 sketchbooks. Sit in a park. Draw each other in 10 minutes. Winner chooses the next snack.

Suggested spots: Pipliapala Regional Park, Sirpur Lake, Bijasan Tekri (hilltop)

Cost: ₹100–₹200/Vibe: Pinterest-core.

6. “We’re Strangers” Roleplay Date

“We’re Strangers” Roleplay Date | AI-Generated

Meet at a café like it’s your first date. Fake new identities.Make up dramatic backstories. See who breaks character first.

Suggested spots: Lover over coffee, Cafe De Casa, Tinkus.

Cost: Whatever you spend on one drink/Vibe: Wattpad-coded.

7. Movie Night But Make It Extra

Movie Night But Make It Extra | AI-Generated

Watch a bad movie on a laptop. Create your own commentary track. Pause and predict what happens next. Keep score.

Suggested spots: Your own Couch lol!

Cost: Free/Vibe: Chaos bonding.

8. 36 Questions Date

36 Questions Date | AI-Generated

Look up “36 questions to fall in love". Take turns answering. No phone distractions. End with 2 minutes of eye contact (if you’re brave).

Cost: Free/Vibe: Emotional damage (the good kind).

9. Silent Walk Date

Silent Walk Date | AI-Generated

Go for a walk. No talking for 10 minutes. Just hold hands and observe the surroundings. Then discuss what you noticed.

Suggested Spots: Community park, Regional park.

Cost: Free/Vibe: Soft intimacy.

10. “We’re Married” Domestic Date

“We’re Married” Domestic Date | AI-Generated

Cook Maggi together. Fight over salt levels. Do dishes together. Judge each other’s “spouse material” energy.

Suggested Spot: Your own kitchen.

Cost: ₹100/Vibe: Situationship upgrade audition.