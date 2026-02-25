Indore College Tales: Broke? Check Out 10 Creative Low-Budget Date Ideas For College Romantics In Indore

Indore ( Madhya Pradesh): Love neccesarily doesn't have to be expressed through expensive gifts... the emotion should rather purely be based on creating an unforgettable memory with your beloved. Here are 10 creative low-budget date ideas for your Bae without stressing your bank balance.
1. "Main Character” Sunset Date
"Main Character" Sunset Date | AI-generated
Go to a terrace, lake, or quiet viewpoint. Share a glass of street-side cold coffee or ₹20 ice cream. Play each other’s “main character” songs. Take blurry aesthetic pictures like an indie film still.
Suggested spots: Sunset Point near Bypass, Pipliapala Regional Park, Sirpur lake, Choral Sunset Point, local rooftops and parks.
Cost: ₹50–₹150/Vibe: Soft launch energy
2. ₹300 Thrift Challenge Date
₹300 Thrift Challenge Date | AI-Generated
Go to a local market or thrift store in Indore. Give each other ₹150. Pick the most chaotic/funny outfit for the other person. Do a mini runway walk somewhere private.
Suggested spots: Rajwada and Khajuri Bazaar, it's great as you can bargain here.
Cost: ₹300 total/Vibe: Unhinged but adorable.
3. “Street Food World Tour”
Street Food World Tour | AI-Generated
Instead of going to a fancy café, Go to a pani puri stop, a momos stall, a dessert stop and end with chai. (Each stop = a different “country” 🌍)Rate the places you visited like food critics.
Suggested spots: Try Vijay Chaat house in Sarafa Bazar or Jhonny Hot Dog.
Cost: ₹200–₹400/Vibe: Competitive flirting.
4. Library or Bookstore Flirt Date
Library or Bookstore Flirt Date | AI-Generated
Pick a book that describes the other person. Read random dramatic paragraphs out loud. Write a fake dedication inside (on paper, not the actual book)
Suggested spots: Sapna Book House / Any Local Book Stall in MG Road Area, Central Library Indore (Government Central Library).
Cost: Free/Vibe: Intellectual but chaotic.
5. DIY Paint & Sip (But Budget)
DIY Paint & Sip (But Budget) | AI-Generated
Buy ₹50 sketchbooks. Sit in a park. Draw each other in 10 minutes. Winner chooses the next snack.
Suggested spots: Pipliapala Regional Park, Sirpur Lake, Bijasan Tekri (hilltop)
Cost: ₹100–₹200/Vibe: Pinterest-core.
6. “We’re Strangers” Roleplay Date
“We’re Strangers” Roleplay Date | AI-Generated
Meet at a café like it’s your first date. Fake new identities.Make up dramatic backstories. See who breaks character first.
Suggested spots: Lover over coffee, Cafe De Casa, Tinkus.
Cost: Whatever you spend on one drink/Vibe: Wattpad-coded.
7. Movie Night But Make It Extra
Movie Night But Make It Extra | AI-Generated
Watch a bad movie on a laptop. Create your own commentary track. Pause and predict what happens next. Keep score.
Suggested spots: Your own Couch lol!
Cost: Free/Vibe: Chaos bonding.
8. 36 Questions Date
36 Questions Date | AI-Generated
Look up “36 questions to fall in love". Take turns answering. No phone distractions. End with 2 minutes of eye contact (if you’re brave).
Cost: Free/Vibe: Emotional damage (the good kind).
9. Silent Walk Date
Silent Walk Date | AI-Generated
Go for a walk. No talking for 10 minutes. Just hold hands and observe the surroundings. Then discuss what you noticed.
Suggested Spots: Community park, Regional park.
Cost: Free/Vibe: Soft intimacy.
10. “We’re Married” Domestic Date
“We’re Married” Domestic Date | AI-Generated
Cook Maggi together. Fight over salt levels. Do dishes together. Judge each other’s “spouse material” energy.
Suggested Spot: Your own kitchen.
Cost: ₹100/Vibe: Situationship upgrade audition.