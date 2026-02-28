MP News: Police Book Offenders, Seize Liquor & Catch Gamblers In 24-Hour Drive Against Anti-Social Elements In Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur police carried out strict action in a drive against various crimes and anti-social elements across the district on Saturday.

In the last 24 hours, police acted against 52 habitual offenders and 166 people involved in disputes. A total of 31 persons were detained to prevent possible trouble.

Two long-time absconders and 30 other wanted persons were arrested. Police also executed 85 bailable warrants.

In action against illegal liquor, 38 people were booked.

Police Acted on the directions of Superintendent of Police Sampat Upadhyay.

The drive includes...

The drive targeted gambling, betting, illegal drugs, illegal arms, illegal liquor trade and public drinking. Police were also told to take action in cases of theft, house-breaking, assault and other crimes, and to clear pending arrest warrants.

Senior officers supervised the drive in both city and rural areas. Police teams also set up checking points at different places to catch traffic rule violators.

Encroachments that were causing obstruction to traffic were cleared from the roads, and legal action was taken against those responsible under the Police Act to ensure smooth movement of vehicles.

Liquor seized

Police seized 173 quarters of country-made and foreign liquor, along with 55 litres of illicit liquor. Five people were booked under the Arms Act and five knives were seized.

Three gamblers were caught red-handed while gambling, and seven bookies were arrested for accepting bets. Police recovered ₹3,820 in cash from their possession during the action.

Under traffic enforcement, action was taken against 141 drivers, and ₹64,800 was collected as fines.

Police said the drive will continue to maintain law and order and to send a strong message that illegal activities and traffic violations will not be tolerated.

Officials added that similar action will be carried out regularly to ensure public safety and peace in the district.