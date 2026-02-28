 MP News: Beating Cervical Cancer-- Chhatarpur Receives 12K Free Doses For Girls As PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Nationwide HPV Vaccine Drive
Chhatarpur has received 12,000 HPV vaccine doses as part of a nationwide drive to protect 14–15-year-old girls from cervical cancer. Vaccination will be conducted at 11 health centers with medical staff on duty. Registration on the UWIN portal is mandatory, and the single-dose vaccine, costing ₹4,000 in the market, is being provided free to ensure no eligible girl is left out.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, February 28, 2026, 02:59 PM IST
article-image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chhatarpur district has received 12,000 doses of the HPV (Human Papillomavirus) vaccine as part of a nationwide campaign to protect 14–15-year-old girls from cervical cancer on Saturday.

The nationwide campaign to protect 14–15-year-old girls from cervical cancer through the HPV (Human Papillomavirus) vaccine began today on February 28.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the drive from Ajmer at 11:30 am. In the first phase, girls in this age group across the country will receive a single-dose vaccine.

Vaccination in the district will be carried out at 11 designated health centers, with medical officers and ANMs present to ensure smooth and safe administration of the vaccine.

The campaign will be nationwide, and aims to vaccinate 14–15-year-old girls in a phased manner to protect them from cervical cancer.

Chhatarpur district has received 12,000 doses. Vaccination will take place at 11 designated health centers, including the district hospital, CHCs at Baramalhera, Ghuvara, Bakswaha, Ishanagar, Bijawar, Gaurihar, Lavkushnagar, Naugaon, and PHCs at Rajnagar and Satai. Each center will have a medical officer and ANM on duty.

Collector Parth Jaswal has instructed field staff to ensure no eligible girl is left out. Registration on the UWIN portal is mandatory before vaccination. Girls can register using one of 11 valid documents, including an Aadhaar card. The campaign will be monitored jointly by the revenue, education, health, local bodies, and women and child development departments.

According to the CMHO, the single-dose vaccine costs about ₹4,000 in the market but is now being provided free. Cervical cancer affects the cervix and can be a serious disease in women. The HPV vaccine is considered effective in preventing infection, with no serious side effects reported.

The district administration has appealed to parents, local representatives, and teachers to encourage girls to visit the nearest health center for vaccination.

