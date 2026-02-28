MP News: Beating Cervical Cancer-- Chhatarpur Receives 12K Free Doses For Girls As PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Nationwide HPV Vaccine Drive

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chhatarpur district has received 12,000 doses of the HPV (Human Papillomavirus) vaccine as part of a nationwide campaign to protect 14–15-year-old girls from cervical cancer on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the drive from Ajmer at 11:30 am. In the first phase, girls in this age group across the country will receive a single-dose vaccine.

Vaccination in the district will be carried out at 11 designated health centers, with medical officers and ANMs present to ensure smooth and safe administration of the vaccine.



The campaign will be nationwide, and aims to vaccinate 14–15-year-old girls in a phased manner to protect them from cervical cancer.

Chhatarpur district has received 12,000 doses. Vaccination will take place at 11 designated health centers, including the district hospital, CHCs at Baramalhera, Ghuvara, Bakswaha, Ishanagar, Bijawar, Gaurihar, Lavkushnagar, Naugaon, and PHCs at Rajnagar and Satai. Each center will have a medical officer and ANM on duty.



Collector Parth Jaswal has instructed field staff to ensure no eligible girl is left out. Registration on the UWIN portal is mandatory before vaccination. Girls can register using one of 11 valid documents, including an Aadhaar card. The campaign will be monitored jointly by the revenue, education, health, local bodies, and women and child development departments.





According to the CMHO, the single-dose vaccine costs about ₹4,000 in the market but is now being provided free. Cervical cancer affects the cervix and can be a serious disease in women. The HPV vaccine is considered effective in preventing infection, with no serious side effects reported.





The district administration has appealed to parents, local representatives, and teachers to encourage girls to visit the nearest health center for vaccination.