MP News: No Plan For Narmada Vikas Path Corridor, Says Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya In Assembly

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Parliamentary affairs minister Kailash Vijayvargiya informed Assembly on Friday that no plan has been prepared for the Narmada Vikas Path Corridor.

He also said that no detailed project report had been prepared for Namami Devi Narmade Project under Smart City Project. He submitted a written reply to a question raised by Congress MLA Lakhan Ghangoriya.

However, he said that according to information received from Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation, there is a proposal to develop Gwarighat and Tilwara Ghat in Jabalpur on the lines of Saryu river ghats in Ayodhya. Under the proposal, Gwarighat and Tilwara Ghat will be integrated and uniformity will be ensured on the pattern of Saryu ghats.

The aim is to control pollution, beautify the ghats and restore their religious dignity. The preparation of the detailed project report is currently underway. Sewage treatment plants have been constructed to prevent dirty drain water from flowing into the Narmada river.

Strict law in three months against illegal colonies

Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said the government will come up with a strict law against those who develop illegal colonies. The law will be drafted within three months and presented before the House. The measure is being brought in to prevent the growth of illegal colonies in urban areas.

The minister was speaking in the Assembly while replying to a question asked by BJP MLA Rithi Pathak on Friday. He added that illegal colonies pose administrative and organizational problems. To ensure that no illegal colony comes up in cities, the law is being introduced, he added, saying that government will take stringent measures to check illegal colonies.

He said there is no permission to construct illegal colonies but conceded that such constructions are taking place. Without our permission, many constructions are happening, he stated.

He further said that the government is working on the process to legalise illegal colonies. Those eligible for regularisation will be legalised. The government will decide on colonies that are not eligible for legalisation.

Pathak had asked how many illegal colonies have been constructed in Sidhi in the last three years.