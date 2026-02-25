MP News: Fire Safety Act In 2-3 Months, Says Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya | FPJ

Fire Safety Act in 2-3 months: Minister

Model law, response time and remote access in focus

Our Staff Reporter

Bhopal

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said state’s Fire Safety Act would be ready in two to three months. He was replying to a Call Attention Motion moved by BJP MLA Abhilash Pandey in State Assembly on Wednesday.

Vijayvargiya said fire stations will be planned in such a manner that fire tenders reach incident sites within 3 to 10 minutes. Planning will factor in requirements of remote and inaccessible areas as well. Laws of other states are being studied along with Model Fire Safety Act of Union Home Affairs Ministry. He said that after preparation of Act, at least one year will be needed to put systems in place.

Pandey said compensation given in fire incidents is very less. He pointed out that in many areas of his Assembly constituency it is difficult to reach even by car, leave aside fire tenders. In such situations, handling a fire incident becomes a serious challenge.

He said fire incidents have increased in big cities, especially in business premises, schools, colleges, hospitals and other public places. In absence of Fire Safety Act, it is difficult to ensure implementation of fire safety practices in institutions. He also raised the issue of fire safety audit.