Not Appropriate For Party To Directly Monitor Government Functioning: Khandelwal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP’s state unit president Hemant Khandelwal has completed one year in office. Free Press had a candid conversation with him about his experience in the past year. Khandelwal, known for his dignity and sense of humour, poured out his heart during the tête-à-tête with FP. Excerpts:

FP: You have spent one year in office as the party’s state president. What is your best achievement?

Khandelwal: Achievement means little in the BJP. What is important is that every worker should have a strong sense of belonging in the party and work within the party discipline. The party men should have faith in the organisation. I have worked, keeping these aspects in mind.

FP: Your party is ruling the state. Does the organisation monitor the government?

Khandelwal: For the organisation, it is not apt to monitor the government’s performance. But if there is any issue which requires a minister’s or the chief minister’s attention, the organisation does not neglect its duty in pointing it out to the higher-ups. We also expect the government to work in accordance with the organisation’s policy.

FP: Asking the minister to sit in the party office has something to do with controlling the government?

Khandelwal: Not at all. The purpose of asking the ministers to sit in the party office is to help the workers to get their work done. Officers are present in Mantralaya and in the ministers’ residences. Most of the time, they are unfamiliar with the party workers who are hesitant to discuss their problems with the ministers. On the other hand, the workers feel homely in the party office.

FP: Your workers still look unhappy with the ministers. How do you see?

Khandelwal: There are certain issues that one cannot work out. The government has reimposed a ban on transfers, but the party workers are pressing for transferring some officials of their choice. A few party workers feel annoyed when such problems remain unsolved, but such annoyance does not last long.

FP: You lead a simple life, but the leaders of your party move in a motorcade. What do you feel?

Khandelwal: I see it differently. If I own a car, I have no reason to use the party’s vehicles. If I have a house, I should have no reason to stay in a government bungalow. It is my way of life, which I do not want to impose on others. A person should decide how he should live and which position he is holding.

FP: The chief minister and leaders of your party are using strong language against the MPCC president. What is your opinion?

Khandelwal: First of all, the MPCC president should use dignified language. But the words Jitu Patwari has been using for a long time have sparked resentment among the BJP workers. There should be some kind of decorum in politics, but the MPCC president has failed to maintain it.

FP: Many appointments have taken place in the organisation and in the government, but you have not included any of your supporters in them. What are the reasons?

Khandelwal: Before becoming the party’s state president, I was a leader of a region where I have many supporters. Now, I am working as a party’s state president. If I favour my supporters, I will do injustice to the party workers. Every worker should get assignments according to their capacity. And then a benign smile flashes across his face.

FP: A year has passed since you took over as the state party president. Now, what are your plans?

Khandelwal: The BJP is such a political party that always remains in election mode. Meetings with the booth, Mandal, district, and state-level workers continuously take place. I aim to ensure that the organisation’s work continues with constant coordination.