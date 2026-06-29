 Additional Coaches Attached To 2 Summer Special Trains Via Bhopal Division To Meet Passenger Demand
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Additional Coaches Attached To 2 Summer Special Trains Via Bhopal Division To Meet Passenger Demand

Railways have temporarily attached additional coaches to two special trains passing through the Bhopal Division to meet increased passenger demand during the summer holidays. The Bikaner–Sainagar Shirdi–Bikaner Weekly Special will get one second class sleeper and one third AC coach. The Hisar–Tirupati–Hisar Special will have one third AC coach to increase seating capacity for passengers.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 29, 2026, 06:17 PM IST
Additional Coaches Attached To 2 Summer Special Trains Via Bhopal Division To Meet Passenger Demand
Additional Coaches Attached To 2 Summer Special Trains Via Bhopal Division To Meet Passenger Demand | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To cater to the rising number of passengers and increased travel demand during the summer holidays, the railway administration has temporarily attached additional coaches of various classes to two pairs of special trains for the convenience of passengers. 

Since these trains operate via the Bhopal Division, passengers within the division will also benefit from the additional seating capacity.

Train No. 04715/04716 Bikaner–Sainagar Shirdi - Bikaner Weekly Special

From Bikaner: July 4 to July 25, 2026

From Sainagar Shirdi: July 5 to July 26, 2026

One second class sleeper coach and one third AC coach will be temporarily added to this train service.

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Train No. 04717/04718 Hisar–Tirupati–Hisar Special

From Hisar: July 4 to July 25, 2026

From Tirupati: July 6 to July 27, 2026

One third AC coach will be temporarily added to this train service.

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