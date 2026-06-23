Operation Of Weekly Summer Special Train Between Jodhpur & Chennai Beach Announced Via Bhopal Division

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To cater to the extra passenger rush during the summer holidays, the railway administration is operating a weekly summer special train between Jodhpur and Chennai Beach (and MGR Chennai Central to Jodhpur).

This special train will pass through Ruthiyai, Guna, Bina, Bhopal, and Itarsi stations of the West Central Railway’s Bhopal Division, providing additional travel convenience to passengers in the region.

Train No. 04815 Jodhpur–Chennai Beach Weekly Special will run for five trips from June 27, 2026, to July 25, 2026. Departing from Jodhpur every Saturday at 21:20, it will travel via various stations en route and arrive at Chennai Beach on Monday at 20:00.

Similarly, Train No. 04816 MGR Chennai Central–Jodhpur Weekly Special will run for five trips from June 30, 2026, to July 28, 2026. Departing from MGR Chennai Central every Tuesday at 17:15, it will travel via various stations en route and arrive at Jodhpur on Thursday at 20:30.

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En route, this special train will halt at the following stations: Merta Road, Degana, Makrana, Kuchaman City, Phulera, Jaipur, Durgapura, Sawai Madhopur, Sogaria, Baran, Chhabra Gugor, Ruthiyai, Guna, Bina, Bhopal, Itarsi, Nagpur, Balharshah, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Mancherial, Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, and Naidupeta.

This special train will comprise a total of 19 coaches, including two 2nd AC (2AC) coaches, fifteen 3rd AC (3AC) coaches, and two guard-cum-luggage vans.