ABVP Holds Protest In Bhopal, Demands Removal Of Liquor Shop Near MLB Girls' College-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest in Bhopal on Tuesday, demanding the removal of a liquor shop operating near Maharani Laxmi Bai (MLB) Girls' College.

The students said the shop poses a serious safety concern for female students.

A large number of students gathered at Polytechnic Square carrying banners and placards. They raised slogans against the government and demanded that liquor shops should not be allowed near educational institutions. Some protesters also climbed police barricades while raising slogans.

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BHOPAL में ABVP वाले GenZ पॉलिटेक्निक चौराहे पर प्रदर्शन भी नहीं कर सकेंगे, पुलिस का प्रतिबंध

डॉक्यूमेंट में कुछ भी एक दूसरे से कनेक्ट नहीं होता लेकिन ABVP द्वारा किया गया प्रदर्शन, भोपाल कलेक्टर कार्यालय द्वारा जारी की गई स्थगन सूचना और भोपाल पुलिस कमिश्नर द्वारा लगाई गई धारा… pic.twitter.com/17MxNh99HP — Bhopal Samachar (@BhopalSamachar) June 23, 2026

Messages on the placards read, "No liquor shop near a temple of education" and "Where the light of knowledge shines, liquor shops have no place."

As a precaution, heavy police security was deployed at the protest site. More than 200 police personnel, senior officers, a riot control vehicle and water cannons were stationed to maintain law and order.

During the protest, ABVP members submitted their demands to the district collector.

BHOPAL कलेक्टर का ABVP को जवाब, पॉलिटेक्निक चौराहा वाली शराब की दुकान हम नहीं हटा पाएंगे

भोपाल, 22 जून 2026: भोपाल कलेक्टर ने अखिल भारतीय विद्यार्थी परिषद वालों को बड़ी ही चतुराई के साथ जवाब दिया है। प्रेस सूचना क्रमांक/568/06-26/076 के माध्यम से बताया है कि, पॉलिटेक्निक चौराहा… pic.twitter.com/FLnUPj1MXl — Bhopal Samachar (@BhopalSamachar) June 23, 2026

They questioned the safety arrangements in the area, saying there is no proper security near the flyover and people under the influence of alcohol are often seen there. They said this creates an unsafe environment, especially for girl students.

The protesters also claimed that while security is being provided to the liquor shop located near the Chief Minister's residence and other sensitive areas, enough attention is not being given to the safety of students.

They alleged that anti-social activities are frequently reported in the area.

ABVP demanded that all liquor shops operating near educational institutions be removed immediately. The student organisation warned that if the administration fails to take action soon, its members will continue the protest and begin an indefinite sit-in.

They also said they had submitted several memorandums on the issue in the past but had received only assurances instead of action.