Fire Safety Lapses Put Nearly 2 Lakh Students At Risk In Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amidst fire tragedy at a coaching centre in Lucknow, serious concerns have been raised over the safety of thousands of students attending coaching institutes in Bhopal, where fire safety officials admit that a majority of centres lack basic fire safety measures.

A safety drive conducted by the district administration in July 2024, following the Delhi coaching centre basement flooding incident that claimed three students’ lives, had identified several violations.

During the drive, basement classes operating in six coaching institutes were sealed for breaching safety norms, and authorities had warned of strict action against future violations.

However, the enforcement drive lost momentum within days. While two of the affected institutes later resumed library operations in their basements. Others converted the spaces into printing press units.

BMC Fire Officer Saurabh Patel said buildings below 15 metres in height, typically four to five storeys, are not required to obtain a Fire No Objection Certificate (NOC). However, all commercial establishments must provide at least two separate exits to ensure safe evacuation during emergencies.

Nearly 300 coaching institutes

Despite conducting fire safety audits of 25 high-rise buildings across the city, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) had not carried out a comprehensive assessment of the city’s coaching sector until now. According to the BMC’s Building Permission Cell, Bhopal has nearly 300 coaching institutes, including around 200 major centres concentrated in MP Nagar and about 100 smaller institutes spread across other parts of the city. Together, these centres cater to an estimated 2.5 lakh students.

Major safety violations detected

Nearly 80% centres lack fire exits

90% operate with a single common entry/exit gate

Officials revealed widespread safety lapses across coaching institutes. Nearly 80% of centres do not have dedicated fire exits, while around 90% operate with only a single common entry and exit gate, significantly increasing risks during emergencies. Meanwhile, BMC’s audit of high-rise buildings has also uncovered violations. Fire NOCs issued to Tulsi Tower and Paras Apartments are facing cancellation due to non-compliance with safety norms.

Inspection team to visit institutes

BMC Additional Commissioner Tanmay Sharma told Free Press that a special inspection team will visit coaching institutes across the city on Tuesday to examine fire safety equipment and emergency preparedness measures.

Fire safety audit: ADM

Speaking with Free Press, ADM Sumit Pandey said after a meeting fire safety arrangements and NOC compliance will be audited across the district, including rural areas. “Coaching institutes will receive special scrutiny, and action will be taken wherever safety violations are found,” said Pandey.