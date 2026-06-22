Bhopal Metro Services To Remain Suspended For 2 Days For CMRS Signalling Inspection |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Metro services in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal will remain suspended on June 24 and 25 for inspection of the signalling system by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS).

According to metro officials, train operations on the Orange Line between Subhash Nagar and AIIMS will remain closed for 2 days.

Services are expected to resume on June 26 after the inspection and testing are completed.

Officials said the signalling work on the nearly 7-km priority corridor between Subhash Nagar and AIIMS has now been completed.

Once the CMRS gives approval, the new metro schedule and timings will be decided.

The updated schedule is likely to be released in July after the signalling system becomes fully operational.

At present, Bhopal Metro is running at a slow speed as the signalling system is not yet active.

Due to this, trains are operating only on a single track, which has increased waiting time for passengers.

Read Also Bhopal Metro Set For 2-Way Operations In July And Frequency To Improve Threefold

Metro officials said trains are currently using only the down track for both onward and return journeys, while the up track remains unused.

This has reduced the frequency of trains to once every 75 minutes, forcing passengers to wait longer.

The new signalling system is expected to improve metro speed, reduce waiting time, and allow trains to run on both tracks.

Experts say the signalling system is the backbone of any metro network as it controls train speed, ensures safe distance between trains, and supports smoother and safer operations.