Bhopal Metro Set For 2-Way Operations In July And Frequency To Improve Threefold | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Commuters using Bhopal Metro may get major relief as Metro trains are expected to begin operating in both directions between Subhash Nagar and AIIMS stations from July.

With the signalling system for the 6.22-km priority corridor now ready, Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (MPMRC) has approached the Commissioner, Metro Rail Safety, for final clearance.

Once approval is granted, train frequency on the corridor will improve significantly, reducing passenger wait time from the current 75 minutes to 25 minutes.

It will also allow Metro services to run from morning till late evening instead of the present limited schedule between 12 noon and 4.30 pm.

More trains, better connectivity

At present, only a single Metro train operates on the route, travelling from Subhash Nagar to AIIMS and back.

The absence of a functional signalling system has restricted operations to the down track, limiting services to just nine trips per day and causing long waiting periods.

With the signalling infrastructure now ready, metro authorities are preparing a revised timetable that will be implemented immediately after CMRS clearance.

The new schedule is expected to facilitate two-way movement of trains and substantially improve commuter convenience.

CMRS team expected by June-end

Metro officials said a formal request had been sent to the Commissioner for inspection of the signalling system.

The inspection team is expected to visit Bhopal by June end, though officials indicated that even in case of delays, the visit is likely to take place in the first week of July.

Engineering teams have begun comprehensive checks of track and related systems.

Strengthening administration

In a significant administrative development, Neelam Chandra has recently joined MPMRC as Director (systems), becoming the first full-fledged officer to hold the post.

Earlier, the responsibility was being handled as an additional charge by General Manager (signalling) Arun Shrivastava.

Additionally, Sandeep Gemawat has taken charge as Director (projects), further strengthening the corporation's leadership team as Metro operations expand.