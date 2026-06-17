Bhopal Metro To Speed Up; Faster Trains, More Trips After Signalling Upgrade In July | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Metro is set for a major upgrade with a new signalling system expected to go live in July after CMRS inspection. Not only will its speed increase, but its number of trips will also increase.

The new schedule will be released after the signalling system is operational in July.

A team from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) has been invited for an inspection and is expected to arrive next week; this team will issue the final clearance report.

It is worth noting that work on the signalling system for the approximately 7-kilometre-long track between Subhash Nagar and AIIMS has been completed. The Orange and Yellow lines of the Bhopal and Indore Metro projects span a total of 30 kilometers.

Currently, the metro is running on only a 12-kilometre stretch, but at a very slow speed, a fact that has raised questions.

The signalling system acts as the backbone of the metro; experts consider it the most crucial component of any metro network.

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The signalling system work on the priority corridor between Subhash Nagar and AIIMS is complete. This marks the first phase of a project involving tenders worth approximately ₹800 crore for a 30-kilometre network.

Trains are running in both directions on the down track between Subhash Nagar and AIIMS.

The same modern signalling technology that is used in Delhi Metro is being implemented in Bhopal Metro.

The interval between trains will decrease, allowing for a rapid increase in service frequency.

This will reduce travel time by 75 minutes, making it easier for commuters to access the service.

The number of trips will also increase, ensuring metro availability during morning and evening office hours.