Journalist Held Hostage And Robbed Of ₹32,000 At Knifepoint In Bhopal | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A journalist was allegedly held captive for nearly three hours and robbed of Rs 32,000 at knifepoint while returning home late Monday night.

Nishatpura Police have detained three suspects and launched a search for other accused involved in the crime.

According to reports, the victim, Anuj Meena, working at a Hindi daily, was returning home on his motorcycle after work at around 12.30 am. Near Devki Nagar Bridge in Nishatpura area, a youth asked him for a lift.

When Meena refused and moved ahead, another youth reportedly stepped in front of his motorcycle, causing him to fall.

Soon, three more men arrived and allegedly surrounded him. Threatening him with a knife, they forced him into a room in Ekta Nagar, where they demanded money.

When they found he was carrying little cash, the accused allegedly compelled him to contact friends and acquaintances and ask for money through online transfers.

Under pressure, Meena reportedly contacted 10 people who transferred a total of Rs 32,000. The accused then had the amount transferred into accounts specified by them.

Police said the attackers also stripped the victim, recorded a video of him and threatened to make it public if he approached the police.

He was allegedly confined for about three hours before being released around 3 am.

Following the complaint, Nishatpura Police began an investigation. Nishatpura police station in-charge Manoj Patwa said CCTV footage from the area was being examined and three suspects had been taken into custody for questioning. Efforts are underway to identify and arrest the remaining accused.