1-Year RI For Stalking And Pressurising Minor For Marriage In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal District and Sessions Court convicted a man for stalking a minor girl and putting pressure on her to marry him.

He was convicted under Section 354-D and Section 506(1) of the IPC as well as Sections 11/12 of the POCSO Act. Special Judge Manohar Lal Patidar passed the order on Monday.

The court sentenced Aamir Khan to one year of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 3,000 for the offences under Section 354-D IPC and Sections 11/12 POCSO Act, and to imprisonment until the rising of the court along with a fine of Rs 500 for the offence under Section 506(1) IPC.

Special Public Prosecutors Ajay Shankar Prajapati and Jyoti Kujur represented the State in this matter.

On July 18, 2022, the complainant's mother appeared at Jahangirabad Police Station in Bhopal and reported that an auto-rickshaw driver named Aamir had been stalking and harassing her minor daughter.

He would persistently trouble her through phone calls and messages. Distressed by this harassment, the daughter consumed 116 thyroid tablets on July 18, 2022 and was subsequently admitted to Kamala Nehru Hospital.

The accused Aamir had been pressuring her to marry him against her will. Based on this information, the Jahangirabad Police registered a case under Section 354-D of the IPC and Sections 11/12 of the POCSO Act and initiated an investigation.