Monsoon Alert: Bhopal Municipal Corporation Identifies 2,275 Unsafe Houses, Begins Demolition | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the monsoon, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday launched a demolition drive against 2,275 dilapidated and unsafe houses identified across the city as being at risk of collapse.

The BMC has begun issuing notices to property owners, warning them to take necessary action before the rains intensify.

According to municipal officials, three dangerous structures have already been demolished, while one property owner voluntarily pulled down a dilapidated house. As a result, action is now being planned against the remaining 2,271 unsafe buildings.

No fresh survey conducted in three years

A major concern is that the city has not conducted a fresh survey of dilapidated buildings since 2022.

Instead, the BMC has continued to rely on the old list every year, issuing notices without updating the ground situation.

Although a new survey was expected before the monsoon season, officials have again prepared notices based on the previous assessment.

Housing Board colonies top the list

The highest concentration of unsafe structures is in Ward 40 and Ward 41 under Zone 11, where a large number of Housing Board houses have been declared dilapidated.

In Ashbagh's Janata Quarters, all residential units have been categorised as highly dangerous for the past five years. Last year, the Housing Board disconnected electricity connections, while the BMC stopped water supply to encourage residents to vacate the premises.

However, many occupants continue to stay, delaying demolition efforts. Authorities have identified 626 highly dilapidated houses in areas including Ashbagh, Antyodaya Nagar, Bank Colony, Punjabi Bagh and Ajit Market.

327 government buildings also declared unsafe

Officials estimate that 327 government buildings across the city are currently in a dilapidated condition and require urgent attention before heavy rains pose a threat to residents.

The civic body has also issued notices regarding several government residential complexes. In Gautam Nagar, LIG quarters under the Textbook Corporation have been declared highly unsafe.

Other affected government housing clusters include EWS, Junior LIG and LIG-MIG quarters in Old Subhash Nagar, Laxmi Apartment in Govind Garden, police quarters in Gautam Nagar and EWS blocks in Kasturba Nagar.

Official Statement

Assistant engineers are compiling updated lists at the Assembly constituency level and the final list would be ready shortly.

Ramroop Jarolia

BMC Superintending Engineer, Mechanical Dept