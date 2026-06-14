Jeweller Loses 300 Grams Of Gold In Fake Biscuit Fraud; Case Registered In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A jeweller was allegedly cheated of nearly 300 grams of gold jewellery estimated to be worth over Rs 40 lakh after fraudsters exchanged fake gold biscuits, later found to be made of brass, for genuine ornaments.

Kotwali police have registered a case against unidentified persons and launched an investigation.

According to the complaint made by jeweller Sunil Belani, he received a phone call a few days ago from a man claiming to be a high-profile gold dealer from Jodhpur who frequently attended gold exhibitions in Mumbai.

The caller offered to exchange pure gold biscuits for gold jewellery and gradually gained Belani’s trust.

The accused later informed Belani that his associate would deliver the gold biscuits and collect the jewellery.

On Saturday, the caller directed Belani to meet his representative near a bank on Marwari Road. Believing the biscuits to be genuine, Belani handed over around 300 grams of gold jewellery in exchange.

After returning to his shop and examining the biscuits, Belani discovered that they were not made of gold but brass. Realising he had been duped, he approached Kotwali police.

Kotwali police station in-charge Prabhat Gaud said a case was registered against unidentified accused and efforts were underway to trace them through the phone number used in the fraud.