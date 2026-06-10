Monsoon Nears, Bhopal Municipal Corporation Races To Repair 33 Km Of Dug-Up Roads; Metro Work Adds To Commuter Woes | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With the monsoon expected to arrive in Madhya Pradesh within the next 10 days, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is struggling to complete repairs on roads dug up for sewage network works under the AMRUT 2.0 project.

Nearly 33 km of roads across the city are awaiting restoration, while sewage-laying work is still in progress on around a seven-km stretch.

BMC officials claim that road repair work is being carried out on a war footing and is expected to be completed within the next three days.

However, finishing the work before the onset of the monsoon remains a major challenge.

The recent pre-monsoon showers turned several dug-up stretches muddy, causing inconvenience and leading to minor accidents involving bikers.

Metro worsens road conditions

The situation has been compounded by ongoing construction activities for the Bhopal Metro.

Work on the proposed Blue Line near Bhadbhada and the extension of the Orange Line around Karond and DIG Bungalow has narrowed roads and created hazardous conditions for commuters, particularly two-wheeler riders.

Narela worst-affected area

According to BMC data, the Narela Assembly constituency has been the worst-affected, with nearly 21 km of roads excavated for sewage works.

Around five km of roads in five other Assembly constituencies have also been impacted. In several locations, only temporary restoration was carried out after excavation, resulting in uneven and unsafe road surfaces.

Road repairs on

Permanent road repairs are being carried out rapidly in areas where sewage line work has been completed.

The department aims to make all major roads completely safe for traffic before the monsoon, said RK Trivedi, Executive Engineer, BMC.