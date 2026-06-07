Pregnant Newlywed Found Dead, Kin Allege Foul Play In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old newlywed woman was found dead in the Bairagarh area late Saturday night with allegations of murder from her family. Police, however, have initially registered the case as a suspected suicide and launched an investigation.

The deceased, identified as Bharti Solanki, a resident of Sanjay Nagar, had a love marriage with Vicky Solanki five months ago against her family's wishes.

Bharti was reportedly four months pregnant and had undergone a routine medical check-up just two days before her death.

According to her brother Jeetu, the family suspects foul play. He claimed that when relatives reached the hospital after being informed of her death, they received different statements from Vicky’s kin.

While Vicky allegedly said Bharti committed suicide, others claimed she died after she fell from a height.

Jeetu further alleged that Bharti had caught her husband talking to another woman on the phone a day before the incident, leading to a heated argument.

He claimed Vicky had assaulted Bharti during the dispute and claimed that this illicit relationship with another woman may have been a motive for murder.

The family also pointed to injury marks on Bharti's wrist and neck, raising further suspicions.

Investigating officer Sachin Verma said preliminary findings point towards hanging. No suicide note has been recovered so far and the post-mortem report is awaited to determine the exact cause of death.