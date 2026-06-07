Valour Of Gond King Lohgundi Showcased At Mahua Mahotsav In MP's Tribal Museum, Bhopal

Valour Of Gond King Lohgundi Showcased At Mahua Mahotsav | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A five-day Mahua Mahotsav, marking the 13th foundation day of the Madhya Pradesh Tribal Museum in Bhopal, began with a dance drama based on the valour of Gond King Lohgundi on Saturday.

Directed by Satish Vyam and written by Yogesh Tiwari, the dance drama depicts how the mighty King Lohgundi uses his strength and intellect to defeat the wicked, magical King Ramdarbai and rescue his abducted queen, Hiroli.

Spanning one hour and 20 minutes and featuring over 50 artistes after 20 days of rehearsal, the dance drama comprised 11 scenes that showcased a magnificent blend of Gond cultural costumes, music and dance.

Besides, the cultural evening started with the Korku tribal Gadli dance performed by Sonu Kushwaha and his troupe from Betul. This dance is traditionally performed by women during weddings.

It is a highly popular dance among Korku women that often continues throughout the night.

Culture and Tourism Minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi was the chief guest.

The festival was organised under the joint aegis of the Tribal Folk Art and Dialect Development Academy and the North Central Zone Cultural Centre (Prayagraj), with the collaboration of the South Central Zone Cultural Centre (Nagpur).