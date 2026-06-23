Several Trains Cancelled, Diverted Due To Lalitpur Yard Remodelling Work In Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Significant yard remodeling work is scheduled to be carried out at Lalitpur station on the Veerangana Lakshmibai Jhansi–Bina railway section under the Jhansi Railway Division.

Necessary temporary changes to train operations have been implemented during this period, prioritizing safety and operational requirements.

The yard remodeling work at Lalitpur station will be executed in three phases—pre-non-interlocking, interlocking, and post-interlocking—from July 1, 2026, to August 1, 2026. Consequently, the operations of certain trains passing through the Bhopal Division will be affected.

Train No. 64618 Lalitpur–Bina and Train No. 64617 Bina–Lalitpur (from the originating station between 10.07.2026 and 21.07.2026)

Train No. 22163 Bhopal–Khajuraho and Train No. 22164 Khajuraho–Bhopal (from the originating station between 16.07.2026 and 20.07.2026)

Train No. 05074 Lucknow City–SMVT Bengaluru (from the originating station on 11.07.2026 and 18.07.2026)

Train No. 05073 SMVT Bengaluru–Lucknow City (from the originating station on 14.07.2026 and 21.07.2026)

Train No. 07363 Hubballi–Yog Nagari Rishikesh (from the originating station on 13.07.2026)

Train No. 07364 Yog Nagari Rishikesh–Hubballi (from the originating station on 16.07.2026)

(Operating via the Bina–Ruthiyai–Sogaria–Bayana–Mathura route instead of the Bina–Veerangana Lakshmibai Jhansi–Mathura route)

Train No. 12649 Yesvantpur–Hazrat Nizamuddin Express – from the originating station between 13.07.2026 and 19.07.2026 (05 trips)

Train No. 22705 Tirupati–Jammu Tawi Express – from the originating station on 14.07.2026 (01 trip)

Train No. 12192 Jabalpur–Hazrat Nizamuddin Express – from the originating station between 14.07.2026 and 20.07.2026 (07 trips)

Train No. 20493 Madurai–Chandigarh Express – from the originating station on 12.07.2026 and 15.07.2026 (02 trips)

Train No. 12721 Hyderabad–Hazrat Nizamuddin Express – from the originating station between 13.07.2026 and 20.07.2026 (08 trips)

Train No. 20805 Visakhapatnam–New Delhi Express – from the originating station between 13.07.2026 and 18.07.2026 (06 trips)

Train No. 22456 Kalka–Shirdi Sainagar Express – from the originating station on 16.07.2026 and 19.07.2026

Train No. 12172 Haridwar–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express – from the originating station on 17.07.2026

Train No. 12804 Hazrat Nizamuddin–Visakhapatnam Express – from the originating station on 19.07.2026

Train No. 12644 Hazrat Nizamuddin–Thiruvananthapuram Express – from the originating station on 17.07.2026

Train No. 12782 Hazrat Nizamuddin–Mysuru Express – from the originating station on 20.07.2026

Train No. 18238 Amritsar–Bilaspur Express – from the originating station between 16.07.2026 and 19.07.2026

Train No. 12808 Hazrat Nizamuddin–Visakhapatnam Express – from the originating station on 20.07.2026

Train No. 12716 Amritsar–Nanded Express – from the originating station between 17.07.2026 and 20.07.2026

Train No. 12780 Hazrat Nizamuddin–Vasco-da-Gama Express – from the originating station between 17.07.2026 and 20.07.2026

Train No. 14313 LTT–Bareilly Express – from the originating station on 13.07.2026 and 20.07.2026

Train No. 14319 Indore–Bareilly Express – from the originating station on 16.07.2026

Train No. 12615 Chennai–New Delhi Express – from the originating station between 13.07.2026 and 19.07.2026

Train No. 12722 New Delhi–Hyderabad Express – from the originating station between 16.07.2026 and 20.07.2026

Train No. 12650 New Delhi–Yesvantpur Express – from the originating station on 20.07.2026

Train No. 12724 New Delhi–Hyderabad Express – from the originating station between 17.07.2026 and 20.07.2026

Train No. 16093 MGR Chennai–Lucknow Express – from the originating station on 14.07.2026 and 18.07.2026

Train No. 12943 Bandra Terminus–Kanpur Express – from the originating station on 15.07.2026

Train No. 12944 Kanpur–Bandra Terminus Express – from the originating station on 17.07.2026 (operating via Kanpur–Jabalpur–Ohan–Itarsi instead of Kanpur–Veerangana Lakshmibai Jhansi–Bina–Itarsi)

(Operating via the Bina–Damoh–Katni–Maihar route instead of the Bina–Lalitpur–Khajuraho–Manikpur route)

Train No. 14115 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar–Prayagraj Express – from the originating station between 18.07.2026 and 20.07.2026

Train No. 14116 Prayagraj–Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Express – from the originating station between 17.07.2026 and 21.07.2026

Train No. 19483 Ahmedabad–Saharsa Express – from the originating station between 18.07.2026 and 20.07.2026

Train No. 19484 Saharsa–Ahmedabad Express – from the originating station on 17.07.2026 and 19.07.2026

Train No. 19436 Asansol–Ahmedabad Express – from the originating station on 18.07.2026

(Operating via the Itarsi–Jabalpur–Satna–Manikpur route instead of the Itarsi–Veerangana Lakshmibai Jhansi–Manikpur route)

Train No. 22129 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Ayodhya Cantt Express – from the originating station between 14.07.2026 and 19.07.2026

Train No. 01027 Dadar–Gorakhpur Special – from the originating station between 14.07.2026 and 19.07.2026

Train No. 01025 Dadar–Ballia Special – from the originating station between 13.07.2026 and 17.07.2026

Train No. 01026 Ballia–Dadar Special – from the originating station between 17.07.2026 and 19.07.2026

Train No. 01028 Gorakhpur–Dadar Special – from the originating station on 18.07.2026

The following trains operating via the Bhopal Division will be regulated at various stations within the Jhansi Division on scheduled dates during the work period:

Train No. 01028 Gorakhpur–Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Express, Train No. 01026 Ballia–Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Express, Train No. 12650 Nizamuddin–Yesvantpur Express, Train No. 12808 Nizamuddin–Visakhapatnam Express, Train No. 18238 Amritsar–Bilaspur Express, Train No. 22686 Chandigarh–Yesvantpur Express, Train No. 12630 Nizamuddin–Yesvantpur Express, Train No. 12648 Nizamuddin–Coimbatore Express, Train No. 22163 Bhopal–Khajuraho Express, Train No. 12173 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Madgaon Express, Train No. 01073 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Banaras Express, Train No. 12645 Ernakulam–Nizamuddin Express, Train No. 22584 LTT–Chhapra Express, Train No. 12807 Visakhapatnam–Nizamuddin Express, Train No. 18237 Korba–Amritsar Express, Train No. 19167 Ahmedabad–Banaras Express, Train No. 19165 Ahmedabad–Darbhanga Express, Train No. 11407 Pune–Lucknow Express, Train No. 07075 Hyderabad–Gorakhpur Express, Train No. 22403 Puducherry–New Delhi Express, Train No. 20416 Indore–Banaras Express, and Train No. 00762 Nizamuddin–Raichur Special.